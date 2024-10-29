Senior UX Designer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Car UX
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine what it means to own a vehicle during one of most innovative times in the transport industry. Volvo Cars is looking to redefine all aspects of the car eco-system including ownership, autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, sustainability and online shopping. User Experience as a discipline is a key part of Volvo Cars' strategy and our UX organization will help gather insights about our user's and redefine and elevate the users experience of Volvo's products and Services.
We are seeking a senior UX Designer to expand our electrification team, where we aim to support the transition to sustainable personal transportation by making switching to electric vehicles a seamless and delightful experience.
What you'll do:
As a senior UX Designer on the Electrification in CarUX, you will work on defining features, products and systems within the infotainment system of the car that help facilitate the transition to electric vehicles to first time users and empower people with the right information visualization and controls. Your responsibility will be to deliver design artifacts, such as user flows, wireframes, and prototypes that balance design aesthetics with intuitive functionality.
* Collaborate with other designers to ensure a seamless customer experience across Volvo's digital landscape
* Communicate designs, ideas, and rationale with your team using data and customer insights
* Advocate for the user, you develop a deep understanding of our customer needs and pain-points, serving as an expert for your product team and develop ideas for new and enhanced features
* Developing technically informed and people focused hypotheses and designs on how to humanize the way to present driver centric information to our users
Your bread and butter will be to understand and untangle complex technical functionalities and requirements and structure them in a clear and glanceable way to our users. You have great design skills and a proven experience that demonstrates how you create and build on top of existing design systems.
Who you are:
* Relevant hands-on experience designing for a consumer-focused tech company, so you understand what it takes to create elegant, consumer-oriented experiences.
* You know that appropriate design solutions come not from a brief or a focus group but rather from the deep understanding of our users, their context and the challenges created by technology within that context.
* You are a versatile designer who uses a full range of skills-product design, interaction design, and visual design or prototyping - to ensure you deliver magical experiences to the customer.
* You are a strong collaborator, who can work with not only design partners, but many other stakeholders from engineering to marketing.
* You're a strong communicator who can inspire teams towards action and empathy for the user.
* You have a people-focused design mentality. Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback. Whether that's hands-on user research or a quantitative A/B test.
You have visual skills to deliver rich concepts and production ready designs that balance design aesthetics with intuitive functionality.
