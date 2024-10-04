Senior Tester / Developer with test experience for automotive project
Required qualifications/skills:
Experience in AOSP: performance optimization, boot optimization
Experience in bug investigation applied to AOSP
Experience in Linux OS: user level (command line)
Test automation experience
Experience/interest of performance test development including strategy and process is meritorious
B1+ level of spoken English for everyday communication in a multicountry distributed team
Master's degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or equivalent experience
It will be a great plus:
Python-based FW: pyTest, Robot
Experience in AOSP test frameworks (CTS, ATS, VTS)
C++, Java, Kotlin: the ability to read and understand code. troubleshooting experience
Knowledge of Linux Kernel basics
Experience in software development for the automotive industry
Experience in using software performance measurement tools.
Job Responsibilities
The developer will work as part of a cross-functional agile team that would take ownership of creating
and maintaining core system features that are performance and stability critical.
The team would be responsible for the overall performance of the system and therefore will be working
closely with the CI team to measure performance, stability and reliability KPI's of the entire system and
will work in a strictly supporting role to help other teams maintain a passable KPI level.
The team members are expected to perform manual tests in the vehicles and create automated tests
where appropriate with main focus to bug analysis and coordination on cross-team level in its fixing and resolving
The main responsibilities will be:
Initial fault report analysis and assessment
Performance and stability analysis in the Android stack for the infotainment system
Communication with Google and 3rd party Vendors on faults matter
We are searching for candidates, who will support and share the team's main values, which are:
Strong communication skills
Reaching out to others with ease
Taking initiative and ownership
Experience of and enjoying working together as a team
Speaks your mind and listens actively to others, open to adopting and compromise
Contributing positively to team spirit
Department/Project Description
Our customer is a well-known European OEM.
The team of 8 members will work within a cross-functional agile team and focus on the development and integration of android software on an Android Automotive OS-based Infotainment Platform, analyzing performance issues and performing fault tracing of the in-vehicle software and supporting systems. Så ansöker du
