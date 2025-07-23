Senior Test Engineer
We are looking for a new member highly skilled DevOps team that embraces the Shift Left mindset. Together we write software for the collection, analysis, and presentation of 100+ terabytes of data from tens of thousands of buildings around the world.
We make all our technological and architectural decisions ourselves, with a freedom and sense of responsibility that is a source of great fulfillment and pride. We prefer a functional programming style, and clean, simple code.
To get the speed and comfort we need to innovate and deploy continuously we write our own tools for testing and monitoring and rely heavily on Infrastructure as Code. Most of our backend code is written in C# and Go and uses a fair amount of SQL. We also use F#, Python and Rust. In our frontends we prefer TypeScript and Angular. We write our automated UI end-to-end tests using Playwright Typescript.
We are looking for a Senior Test Engineer to join our DevOps team. Responsibilities include:
Monitoring general health of the teams PROD and NON-PROD environments and pipelines and automates tests
Investigating, troubleshooting and reproducing complex customer problems in the test environment
Representing the Test Discipline in the team in all phases of the development process
Coaching and guiding team members on writing the right type of automated tests in the right way
Writing new Automated tests, updating and maintaining teams considerable automated test suite
Exploratory Verification of new Features
Required qualifications
3+ years of experience with Manual and Automated testing of complex Web projects
3+ years of experience with working in a DevOps team
Write simple, understandable code
Desire and ability to regularly learn new technologies and their ecosystems
Clearly communicate tech and code decisions both in writing and verbally
Bonus qualifications
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Previous experience specifically with Playwright Typescript
Experience with Angular and responsive web design
A few years experience with .NET development technologies and frameworks
Other requirements
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
Understanding of Agile developmen
Ability to work on-site in Lund office
A strong desire to always learn and improve
What do we offer you?
This is a great opportunity to join Schneider Electric and power your career! You will be joining an international, dynamic, and responsible company, with an enviable reputation in the market. Schneider fosters the development of all its' people around the world. Every day, we empower employees to achieve more and experience exciting careers.
