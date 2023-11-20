Senior Test Developer
2023-11-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you a Test Developer who thinks it is important to have environmentally friendly and sustainable transport? Take the opportunity to be involved in quality-assuring the software of the powertrain system of the future!
This is us
Our team consists of 7 Test developers, 5 Test engineers, one System Test Leader, and one Group Manager. The atmosphere of our team is based on our game rules: Respect for the individual, open communication, inclusion, sharing knowledge, teamwork, and growth.
"We are diverse individuals, coming from different parts of the world, having a unified passion for what we do on a daily basis. We strive to be the best at what we do to ensure that the products we deliver are of the best quality. We believe in working continuously with improvements in order to optimize our work methods and processes. The team spirit within the group is kindled by our spending time together via team building activities, focus days, after-work, and get-togethers. All this unites us as a team!" - Sydin Parappallil, Group Manager
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your tasks
As a Test Developer, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the software in the powertrain control system by defining the way the software is to be tested. Another important aspect is that we use different test environments such as SIL, HIL, and vehicles and we try new methods and ideas to constantly find better ways to verify the products of the future.
Some of your typical work tasks will be..
• Analyze new functionality and use modern techniques to develop system test cases based on a risk-based approach.
• Perform safety tests & manual tests in the HIL rig and document test results and deviations.
• Work with a review of specifications and analysis of FMEA.
• Support the Test Engineers while executing tests in the vehicle.
• Work with continuous improvements.
This is you
We are looking for a curious, decisive, and driven problem solver that is spurred on by technical challenges. You have an ability to quickly familiarize yourself with advanced problems with a willingness to find creative solutions together with your colleagues. You are therefore a team player who takes responsibility and drives to develop yourself and your team. You should also be methodical and have great analytical skills.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, or equivalent.
• You have at least 3 years of experience in test development and test execution.
• You have experience in Python and C programming. If you have experience with Polarion it is a merit.
• You have a driver's license for a car. If you have a C & CE driving license, it is a merit.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience and interest in vehicles, software development, system testing, or engine development are also highly meritorious.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact Sydin Parappallil (Group manager, ENESB), at 08-55389842 or sydin.parappallil@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-10-12. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
