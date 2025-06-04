Senior Teknisk Projektledare
2025-06-04
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Project Management Office (PMO) is responsible for executing large Capital Expenditure Projects at our Uppsala site. PMO consists of Senior project managers, project managers, and other support functions such as project controller and purchasing support.
The Senior Project Manager is responsible for the development of scope, planning and building of Capital Expenditure projects. Your tasks will include developing ideas from the concept phase until the end of the implementation phase. Your job is to develop project drafts, business cases in close collaboration with the internal stakeholders and to run feasibility studies. You will collect ideas and solutions from different suppliers as well as collect budget offers for cost estimates.
The Senior Project Manager is responsible for managing large projects or a program of several projects. You will work across multiple functional areas to coordinate, collaborate and drive delivery of all projects within the project or program. Work results have a significant impact on the business.
This position reports to the Senior Manager PMO and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Lead the execution of medium size to large and complex projects and programs and ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with Cytiva Policy, the Project handbook for Capital Investments and contractual agreements, quality standards, environment, health, & safety requirements, financial targets, as well as schedule commitments.
Lead the project team, establish the project execution approach and oversee project hand-over, execution planning, and monitoring and control activities for both internal and external resources to accomplish project goals.
Coach and mentor Project Managers or engineers in the line organization in tasks related to Project Management.
Provide clear and timely communication regarding the status of the project/program - schedule, budget, progress to date, risks to relevant stakeholders.
Who you are:
BSc or MSc degree or equivalent technical training.
5-10 years of project/program management experience in technical installation projects.
Previous experience from managing projects in a global setting within a matrix organization.
PMP Certification or equivalent.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Excellent communications, conflict management and interpersonal skills
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Procurement of larger technical projects.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job.
