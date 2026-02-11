Senior Technology Architect
Role - Senior Technology Architect
Technology - BTP, CAP, RAP, RISE, Grow, Security, Basis, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM, Solution Manager
Location - Sweden.
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
Infosys is seeking a highly skilled and visionary Senior Technology Architect - SAP to join our SAP practice. This role is ideal for professionals with deep technical and functional expertise in SAP, who can lead architecture design, drive digital transformation, and deliver innovative enterprise solutions. You will play a pivotal role in shaping SAP landscapes for global clients, ensuring alignment with business goals and technology strategy.
Key Responsibilities:
• Define and lead SAP architecture strategy and roadmaps for enterprise-scale transformation programs.
• Architect end-to-end SAP solutions across S/4HANA implementations (Greenfield, Brownfield, Hybrid).
• Guide clients through transformation preparation and Phase 0 activities, including readiness assessments and toolchain planning.
• Provide technical leadership across SAP modules and integration points, ensuring scalable and secure architecture.
• Collaborate with business and IT stakeholders to align SAP solutions with enterprise objectives.
• Lead proposal development, solution design, and effort estimation for new opportunities.
• Mentor project teams and ensure adherence to architectural best practices and delivery excellence.
• Represent Infosys in client engagements with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Required Qualifications:
• SAP Solution Architecture in respective skillset like BTP, CAP, RAP, RISE, Grow, Security, Basis, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM, Solution Manager
• Hands-on SAP consulting experience.
• Minimum of 4 full lifecycle SAP project implementations.
• Proven experience in architect or lead roles with team management responsibilities.
• Experience in at least two types of S/4HANA projects: Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid.
• Strong background in transformation preparation and Phase 0 planning.
• Proficiency in SAP toolchain usage or administration.
• Valid SAP certification in relevant skill areas.
• Excellent client-facing skills with the ability to engage business and IT middle management.
• Strong solution proposal and effort estimation capabilities.
• Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities with a collaborative and winning attitude.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Exposure to multiple SAP modules or skill areas within the SAP product portfolio.
• External publications or thought leadership in SAP or industry-specific domains.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
