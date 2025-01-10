Senior Technology Architect
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Senior Technical Architect
Technology - Power BI, GCP, Splunk, ServiceNow
Location - Helsinborg, Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of Senior Technical Architect, you will be responsible for setting the technical vision and leading the architectural strategy of an organization, making high-level decisions, driving innovation, and mentoring other architects by overseeing the design, implementation, and maintenance of complex technical systems, while collaborating closely with stakeholders and development teams to ensure alignment with business goals and best practices; key responsibilities include defining architecture standards, evaluating new technologies, guiding technical decision-making, and providing technical leadership across projects. Interaction with other teams in client organization and drive solution.
Required
Good hands on on Power BI, GCP, Splunk, ServiceNow and UI technologies.
Collaborate with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive observability strategy aligned with business objectives, identifying key metrics, logs, and traces to monitor.
Ability to create a robust and scalable platform architecture that includes data ingestion and processing pipelines, data storage and management strategies, visualization and reporting mechanisms, alerting and notification systems, iintegration with existing IT infrastructure and tools
Ability to define data models for storing and analysing telemetry data, ensuring efficient querying and reporting.
Good understanding about implementing robust security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.
Strong understanding of Devops, experience in working with Cloud Platforms
Provide technical leadership to the development team, guiding them on best practices, coding standards, and troubleshooting techniques.
Familiarity with Splunk Architecture, Splunk apps (Splunk ITSI).
Encourage innovation and experimentation to explore new approaches to observability
Preferred
Responsible for designing, developing, and overseeing the overall architecture
Working closely with stakeholders and co-workers at onsite to gather, analyse, and translate business requirements into detailed system specifications and design documents.
Creating detailed system architecture documentation, diagrams, and presentations to effectively communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Hands-on experience on Designing and implementing the end-to-end observability solutions, including integrations and APIs, to view end-to-end service flows.
Hands-on experience on Designing and setting up an AIOps models for automated remediation workflows.
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040) Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9097316