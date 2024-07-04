Senior Technical Lead
2024-07-04
The role:
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Senior Technical Lead with Functional Safety Manager/System Safety Engineer experience to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
You will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. The main focus is to deliver a robust Battery SW platform for the next generation of hybrid and electrical vehicles.
Responsibilities:
• Support the Department with competence regarding System Safety.
• Act as a System Safety Speaking partner & Contact person for the Department
• Support the Department's quality assurance by participating in verification & technical reviews with a safety perspective.
• Support the Department safety related sourcing (SS-SOW), evaluation of supplier's safety work and achievement of System Safety (SS-JR).
• Nurture the safety culture and strive for making the Department able and mature regarding System Safety.
• Shall support Program Managers with regards to safety related work products development and maintenance.
Requirements:
• Good knowledge of the technical domain - HV batteries.
• Good knowledge of systems engineering including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
• Good knowledge of system safety engineering practices, functional safety standard and product safety.
• Expertise on Functional Safety Management: ISO 26262 Part2 and Part 8 mainly
• Hands on experience of ISO 26262 part3, part4, part6, part 9 & part 10
• Know how of ISO26262 part 5 & ISO26262 part 7
• Knowledge of SEooC, COTs & Qualification of Software and Hardware Components
• Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FSC,TSC, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety.
• M.Sc. in Controls and Mechatronics, Electrical/Electronic or Computer Science Engineering or equal
• Very good in English, both written and spoken
• Flexible, enthusiastic, methodical, analytical, and with high professional integrity
• Self-motivated and able to drive initiatives.
• Excellent collaboration skills
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
