Senior Technical Audio Designer
2025-06-12
We like to think of ourselves as more than just developers. We're a friendly group of around 500 people with plenty of casual and hardcore gamers, tech heads and creative masterminds, organized planners, and nerdy game fans who make this industry so fun. And we're all together on a mission to open windows to amazing worlds. We've been making games for over 30 years, crafting and publishing unique experiences that have put us on the path to becoming a leader in Online Worlds.
We've got five studios spread across Norway, the USA, Portugal, Sweden, and Romania, and we're always on the lookout for more dedicated people to join our ranks.
We're all about creating a relaxed and equal workspace where flat communication and our agile structure are key to delivering world-class games.
So, if you're ready to make your mark, we're ready to welcome you!
Your Mission in Funcom
Funcom is seeking a Senior Technical Audio Designer to join our dynamic audio team. In this role, you will be instrumental in bridging the gap between creative sound design and technical implementation, ensuring immersive audio experiences in our games.
How you can have an impact in your position:
Develop and integrate complex audio systems using middleware tools like Wwise and game engines such as Unreal Engine 5.
Work closely with game designers, programmers, and other stakeholders to ensure audio aligns with gameplay and narrative.
Ensure audio assets are optimized for performance across various platforms without compromising quality.
Provide guidance to junior audio designers and contribute to the growth of the audio team.
Maintain comprehensive documentation for audio systems and establish best practices for the team.
We are looking for you to have:
Experience: Minimum of 5 years in game audio design, with at least 2 years in a senior or lead technical role.
Technical Proficiency: Strong expertise in audio middleware (e.g., Wwise), scripting languages (e.g., Python, C#), and game engines (e.g., Unreal Engine).
Proven experience working with C++ in a game development context - you are comfortable reading, modifying, and extending game code related to audio.
Proven ability to create high-quality sound designs that enhance player immersion.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex audio issues.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical team members.
We evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and recommend candidates to apply as soon as possible!
Please apply in English.
Why Funcom?
We're a Scandinavian company and follow Scandinavian work values. That means we're all about creating a relaxed, equal workspace where you can be yourself and really make a difference in what we do. More so, we're big believers in work-life balance.
Our Stockholm Studio is a fun mix of The Outsiders and Funcom. We enjoy the benefits of being a small team with the stability and support of a larger organization. Our studio in Stockholm currently has roughly 60 employees (and 7 dogs) - working on everything from Metal: Hellsinger to Dune: Awakening and beyond.
We are located in Södermalm, at the heart of the game dev scene in Stockholm, surrounded by a cozy area with lots of sights, restaurants, and cafés.
Working at The Outsiders Studio offers a flexible working schedule, pension plan, healthcare package, social events, and a long list of other benefits.
