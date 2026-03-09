Senior Tech Lead
2026-03-09
At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Role description
The Senior Tech Lead is responsible for guiding the technical direction of projects, ensuring high-quality delivery, and fostering collaboration between engineering teams and stakeholders.
This bridging role combines hands-on technical expertise with leadership skills to drive innovation and maintain system reliability.
Key responsibilities
Technical Leadership:
Define and communicate technical vision, architecture, and best practices together with our client 's Solution Architect.
Team collaboration:
Mentor and support Product Owners and developers, promoting knowledge sharing and growth.
Act as a bridge between engineering, product, and business teams.
Project delivery:
Oversee technical aspects of project planning and execution.
Identify and mitigate technical risks early in the development cycle.
Ensure timely delivery of high-quality software solutions.
SPOC for high prioritized projects.
Support and advocate Innovation & continuous solution improvement.
Supporting technical audits for legal compliance.
Qualifications & Skills
Deep understanding of vehicle diagnostics, SWDL, software architecture and system integration (25+ years documented experience).
Thorough understanding of the Automotive aftermarket and vehicle project life cycle.
Proven ability to lead technical teams and manage complex projects within the automotive aftermarket domain (15+ years).
Strong proficiency in relevant technologies, programming languages and/or frameworks.
Documented experience of SUMS/CSMS and similar legislation and audits.
Competencies
Ability to balance technical depth with business priorities.
Collaborative mindset and proactive approach to challenges.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
