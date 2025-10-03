Senior Tax Manager - Transfer Pricing Lead
This role is in the growing Global Tax team which is part of the Group Finance team at Trustly, the team is a dynamic and cross jurisdictional team, which has an ethos of collaboration and continued improvement at its heart.
We are looking for a Senior Tax Manager to lead on our global transfer pricing and support the Tax team and business on International Tax. The role reports into the Global Head of Tax.
We are seeking a professional with a minimum of five years' relevant experience in transfer pricing - ideally gained in a specialist role with broad responsibilities. You bring experience from a Big 4 firm or equivalent and are confident in independently driving TP matters in an international context. Previous in-house experience is considered a strong advantage.
What you'll do
Lead and manage our Transfer Pricing globally (design, implementation and ongoing compliance) and support the business on international tax matters
Advise on the tax implications of new products, business initiatives, and corporate transactions
Monitor changes in tax legislation and assess potential business impact
Support tax planning and optimisation initiatives aligned with business objectives
Partner with internal teams (Finance, Legal, Treasury, etc.) to ensure tax risks are identified and managed
Assist with audits and inquiries from tax authorities
Contribute to the development and implementation of internal tax policies, controls and governance
Identify and implement digital solutions to enhance efficiency and streamline transfer pricing and other tax processes
Lead on other key tax reporting (DAC 6, FATCA and CRS)
Who you are
A qualified tax professional (e.g. ACA, CTA or equivalent) with strong technical expertise
Significant experience in managing transfer pricing and international tax in-house (ideally with FinTech and/or financial services experience)
Commercially minded, with the ability to translate complex tax issues into practical business advice
Confident partnering with senior stakeholders across Finance, Legal, and the wider business
Comfortable working independently in a fast-paced, evolving environment
Experienced in managing external advisors and building positive relationships with tax authorities
