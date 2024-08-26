Senior Talent Management Specialist
2024-08-26
Senior Talent Management Specialist
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Senior Talent Management Specialist to join our People Experience team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
What you will do
Your main responsibility will be to translate talent management and development challenges into actionable solutions that align with our business strategy, driving positive outcomes for both our employees and the organization.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Design and implement talent strategies that foster employee growth and development while driving business success - Develop, prepare and run talent reviews, succession planning, leadership assessment, performance management, employee engagement initiatives and surveys, career path development and diversity & inclusion - Develop and coordinate leadership development programs - Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in talent management and development. - In every aspect you will take the starting point in the NOVO Values - Develop and improve training and communication workshops, content and materials required to prepare and inform Managers, Employees and PX for their role in the processes - Collaborate with PX Partners to identify talent management needs that align with our strategic objectives
Skills & Requirements
- Demonstrated talent management or HR experience (5+ years), preferably in an international environment - University degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, or any other relevant field - Interest in HR strategy, talent management trends and emerging technologies - Proficient project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver results within established timelines - Strong communication skills in English - Proactive approach to business and adaptable to both independent and team settings - Strategic thinker with a proactive attitude towards anticipating future needs - Ability to adapt to changing priorities, navigate ambiguity, and drive results in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
