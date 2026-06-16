Business Controller - Mining
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Sandviken
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy turning financial data into insights that influence key business decisions? Join our Business Area Mining, and contribute to driving performance in an international environment where collaboration and continuous development matter.
Why Sandvik?
We offer a global setting where your analysis helps shape business outcomes and supports strategic decisions. We offer you to:
Be part of a collaborative and international finance community.
Influence business performance through meaningful insights.
Grow your skills in a dynamic and evolving environment.
About your job
In this role, you act as a trusted financial partner, providing reliable and proactive support to the business. Working closely with the CFO, Business Area Management and divisional stakeholders, you contribute to performance management and decision-making though high-quality financial analysis.
Job responsibilities
Deliver monthly and quarterly management reporting.
Support and coordinate the financial planning process.
Provide proactive financial analysis to support decision making.
Combine financial data with qualitative insights on key business drivers.
Perform ad-hoc analysis based on business needs and external developments.
Location
The location for this position is at our headquarters in central Stockholm.
Your profile
A strong background in finance with strong analytical capabilities sets you up for success. You're comfortable navigating business environments and translating data into meaningful insights that support decisions.
You also bring:
A degree in Finance, Business Administration or similar.
Experience working as a Business Controller or in a similar role.
An understanding of the mining business; experience close to operation is a plus.
Strong skills in Excel, PowerPoint, Power BI and teams.
Fluency in English, verbally and in writing.
A structured and curious mindset helps you identify patterns and ask the right questions. Balancing attention to detail with a broader business perspective, you're driven and self-motivated. Working across cultures energizes you, and your communication skills help build strong relationships. An interest in improving and streamlining financial processes adds further value.
Our culture
Our role is clear – through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Adam Kärvin, hiring manager, +46 (0)70-340 46 21
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts – Sweden
Ulf Engborg, Unionen, +46 (0)70-201 48 30
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-266 78 50
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than July 3rd, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0093499.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Mining is a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Applications include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 63 billion with about 18,400 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor och Koncernledning Jobbnummer
9966043