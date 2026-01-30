Senior Systems Engineer
2026-01-30
At Husqvarna we develop world leading robotic systems that operate in real outdoor environments. We are now looking for a Systems Engineer or Senior Systems Engineer who will play an important role in our Global Robotics Technology and Advanced R&D organization.
Depending on your background and interests, the position can be shaped into one of two paths. One path focuses on the technical ownership of positioning and localization. The other focuses on system level leadership and coordination. Both roles are essential for building a scalable robotics platform for future product lines within both residential and professional robotics.
About the Role
You will be part of a team of experienced system engineers working with complex systems that combine software, electronics and electro mechanics. You will collaborate closely across the full R&D organization and be involved in decisions that affect product performance, customer experience and long term platform capabilities.
Your responsibilities include:
Driving system architecture and technical direction
Managing requirements and engaging with stakeholders
Securing system integrity from early concept to delivered product
Making balanced decisions on performance, robustness and cost
Contributing to long term platform strategies for future robotics technologies
Typical challenges involve deciding how different functions should be implemented in order to deliver the best possible product performance for different customer groups while keeping cost and scalability in mind.
Depending on your background, you can step into one of two tracks:
Technology Area Lead - Positioning & Localization or System Project Manager - System-Level Project Leadership.
Both roles are central to building a scalable platform for multiple future product lines.
Track 1: Technology Area Lead, Positioning and Localization
In this path, you take ownership of technologies that enable autonomy and precision. This includes GNSS and RTK solutions, various sensors such as LiDAR and vision based technologies, as well as sensor fusion and algorithms for localization. You will guide the technical roadmap and architecture for these areas, and you will have a strong influence on how our future robotics platforms are built.
Track 2: System Project Manager, System Level Leadership
This path focuses on system level leadership. You will drive cross functional execution, ensure alignment across teams and own requirements, verification and delivery plans. You help the organization reach ambitious goals by creating clarity, enabling collaboration and leading system integration activities.
About you
You enjoy working in complex environments with many interfaces and you combine curiosity with a structured approach. You are communicative, cooperative and a good listener. You believe that being kind is cool and you contribute to a prestige free culture.
We believe you are:
Open, supportive and easy to collaborate with
Curious and motivated by solving technical challenges
Comfortable taking a central role in multidisciplinary projects
Qualifications
Engineering background in software, electronics or mechatronics
Relevant experience in systems engineering or technical project leadership
Senior experience is expected for the Senior Systems Engineer track
Fluent in English. Swedish is an advantage but not required
Location and Work Setup
Our team is based in Huskvarna. We believe that close collaboration speeds up development and improves results. We therefore work mainly on site and aim for approximately eighty percent presence.
Application
Please submit your application as soon as possible. Selection is ongoing. Applications via email are not accepted due to GDPR regulations.
For more questions regarding the position please contact:
Hiring Manager: Anders Flygare, anders.flygare@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Recruiter: Jonathan Olsson, jonathan.olsson@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
