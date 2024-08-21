Senior Systems Engineer - Kubernetes
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2024-08-21
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
We are looking for a passionate Senior Systems Engineer who strives for engineering excellence and excels in constantly changing environments. You are excited about systems architecture, modern technologies (PaaS offerings and cloud native technologies), innovative ways of working (cross-functional, autonomous, agile) and you want to take part in shaping the future of IKEA!
As a person you have a proven ability to develop high quality digital services using and applying good practices. You have a curious nature, and actively acquire new knowledge and skills, using them to champion new methods and processes to improve performance. On the same side you are happy to share your knowledge and help everyone around you to grow as individual engineers and strong engineering teams.
You will become part of the Cloud Technologies Kubernetes team and contribute to the growth of the area. We are on a journey to assist our consumers by providing container solutions that meets their needs both on-prem as well as on public cloud enabling them to gain speed, reliability, scalability and security in their application deliveries.
REQUIREMENTS
To succeed as a Senior Systems Engineer, you will ideally have experience in several of the following areas:
* Extensive knowledge and experience in Kubernetes, container technologies as well as other GCP services & offerings
* Experience with architecture concepts such as microservices, event driven architecture and cloud native technologies
* Solid background and competence in Linux, networking, storage and compute
* Experience with Cloud architecture and services to support on-prem / hybrid environments
* Extensive knowledge in coding, preferably in Python or Go and familiarity with GitOps methodology
* Experience in writing Kubernetes Operators and CRD's
The Senior Systems Engineer we are looking for should have:
* High attention to detail in everything you do
* Passion for operational excellence and an interest in development processes
* Passion for technology and willing to learn and to share
* Communication skills needed in an "all-remote" working environment
* Passion for open-source technologies and contribute back to the community
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
* You will be working physically and/or virtually in a fully empowered agile team.
* You will be a part of the team responsible for designing and delivering well designed, secure and scalable cloud solutions to support consumers across IKEA digital groups.
Among many tasks you will:
* Develop and operate a managed Kubernetes platform for hundred+ teams
* Develop and automate changes to be rolled out in our GitOps workflow, using tools like ArgoCD & Terraform
* Continuously monitor and improve our environments using tools like Prometheus, Grafana and Slack-bots
* Develop integration tools in an enterprise environment for this platform
* Improve the monitoring stack by following latest trends and standards
* Support and guide development-teams in container/k8s technologies
* Be part of/lead troubleshooting sessions with other infrastructure teams to resolve critical incidents
* Be prepared to dig deep into our technology stack and have a lot of fun on the way
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We're a small team consisting of around 6 people. We are quite autonomous, self-organizing and self-sufficient in many ways, which means part of our daily work is to define how we get things done together. We are based in southern Sweden on three locations and we have a hybrid work policy.
We are passionate about our consumer needs, where fast feedback is enabled by automation, A/B testing and data analysis. Anyone on our team can come up with ideas on things to work on. Such ideas often lead to a few people teaming up to create a first prototype and releasing it as an A/B test to learn if the idea is good or not. After analyzing the test results further decisions are made.
We value development speed and fast feedback, and we are responsible for the things we build throughout the whole life-cycle, which means operations is an important part of our work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: ashurina.aorahim@ingka.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Systems Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Rönnowsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
251 08 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Ikea It Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
8852824