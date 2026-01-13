Senior System Test Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team within the automotive industry working with an end-to-end vehicle data collection solution-from in-vehicle embedded software to cloud interfaces. The focus is on secure, reliable, and efficient data gathering that supports product quality improvements and engineering insights. The environment includes in-vehicle software on Android Automotive, over-the-air data offloading, and strong emphasis on privacy, cybersecurity, reliability, and fast response times.
Job DescriptionDesign and execute system-level and end-to-end test scenarios based on a solid understanding of the overall architecture.
Plan, prepare, and perform testing in RIGs, HIL environments, and complete vehicles.
Develop, automate, and maintain system and regression tests using Python, Robot Framework, and pytest, integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Perform system-level test analysis based on requirements, stakeholder use cases, and architectural breakdowns.
Analyze test results, perform fault tracing and root-cause analysis, and collaborate closely with software engineers.
Verify quality, safety, reliability, privacy, and cybersecurity requirements.
Maintain test documentation and contribute to discussions on requirements and acceptance criteria.
Continuously improve test strategies, automation, and test environments to support future vehicle platforms.
RequirementsUniversity degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent automotive experience.
Solid experience in system testing, test strategies, and quality assurance.
Experience working with integration-driven development in complex vehicle E/E architectures.
Strong Python skills with hands-on experience in test automation.
Experience with Robot Framework and pytest.
Experience integrating automated tests into CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with CANoe, CANalyzer, CANape, INCA, or similar tools.
Experience with DLT logging and analysis.
Hands-on experience with HIL, RIGs, and/or complete vehicle testing.
Understanding of in-vehicle communication (CAN, TCP/IP).
Basic understanding of cloud communication and data offloading.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum ways of working.
Valid Swedish driver's license (B-class).
Nice to haveUDS knowledge.
Android-based in-vehicle testing experience.
Experience with diagnostics, data logging, or vehicle telemetry systems.
Experience with Jenkins, Git/Gerrit, and Jira.
ISTQB certification.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7030512-1787615". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9682544