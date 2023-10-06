Senior System Developer Till Assa Abloy, Mölnlycke
Senior Software Developer to ASSA ABLOY Opening Solution, Mölnlycke
We open doors to the future! There's a lot of fun going on with us. Welcome to join an innovative and fast growing company.
Are you a Software Developer looking for a new challenge? Do you want to be a part of a great team of fourteen colleges and a work environment characterized by innovation and development of both organization and employees? Welcome join a business that is one of the oldest industries in the world, yet innovative and fast growing.
ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions mission is to offer a complete range of access solutions making people feel safe and secure in simple and convenient ways. Every day, we help thousands of people move through a safer, more open world with ease. Our ambition is high, and we enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of. The positions are located at our site in Mölnlycke, which is 15 minutes from Gothenburg.
Surround yourself with a team of skilled developers as our new Product Developer in software. Join forces with us as we focus on improving and maintaining a successful access control system, booking system, and entry phone system called Aptus. Aptus is one of the most installed brands in the multi residential market with a wide portfolio of customers across Scandinavia.
What would you do as our Software Developer
Propose, design and implement new software solutions within our innovation and development projects.
Improve our existing software products by finding clever solutions to problems.
Propose and implement product customizations and fixes for customer issues.
Contribute to planning based on requirements and writing of specifications for implementation.
Participate in quality-increasing activities and continuously improve our solutions and ways of working.
The skills and experience we are looking for
Technical education within Computer Science, Software Engineering or other relevant education.
Minimum 5 years' experience of software development.
Experience in C#.NET and Git.
Good understanding of written and verbal Swedish and English.
Experience with HTML, CSS and JavaScript is a plus.
Architectural knowledge is a plus.
Power of initiative and the flexibility to work in groups as well as independently.
We Offer
Our core values are Empowerment, Innovation and Integrity and in our R&D organization, we believe that people can achieve great things, and we provide opportunities to grow and a culture of innovation.
Flexible working hours and work-life balance approach
Stable employment in a friendly atmosphere
Competitive salary package
Ergonomic workplaces with all necessary tools and equipment
Welcome to the team at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions!
We look forward to receiving your application.
We are working on this assignment with the Skills Rekrytering recruitment agency. Apply for this post at www.skillsrekrytering.se/lediga-jobb
no later than 22 of October. For questions, please contact Annika Frii, 070 - 335 52 90 at Skills Rekrytering.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 50,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Ersättning
