Senior System Design Engineer
2024-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
We're looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer!
Who are we? What do we do?
We are Volvo Buses, leaders within electrical distribution. More specifically we are Low Voltage and Wiring&Harness group, who works with developing and maintaining the electrical platform on today's and the future's Volvo Buses. We perform both packaging and wiring bundling; everything from schematic layout and all the way towards the bundle drawing supported by the 3D packaging. This installation work supports the suppliers for creating the wiring harnesses for buses.
What is our offer to you?
You'll support designing technical solutions according to given prerequisites (e.g., system design, installation requirements). Support and Lead component installation and media routing work in our buses.
As a Design engineer we develop new solutions that are documented in KAP and build layouts in CATIA, always working close with the responsible design engineers within Platform Development. Support and Lead component installation and media routing work in our buses.
You'll play an active role in the delivery, integrate deliveries from others and secure quality and readiness. Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/ requirements. Participate in the business development and innovation. Develop and Manage networking across the organization and provide inputs to the project pre-requisites based on the component history. Part of the work will be to do all the engineering steps in a project such as play an active role in the delivery. Integrate deliveries from others and secure quality and readiness. Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/ requirements. Participate in the business development and innovation. Develop and Manage networking across the organization and provide inputs to the project pre-requisites based on the component history.
Who do we believe you are?
• Masters' degree in relevant area (electrical engineering, engineering physics etc.) and/or several years of relevant work experience
• Good knowledge of the tool Saber or similar (2D wiring design).
• Good Knowledge about electrical distribution
• High level of commitment and a good sense for details
• Leadership skills. You will be expected to take the lead in different situations or projects.
• An analytical and detail-oriented mindset. PIL work and small adjustments in projects.
• Fluent in English.
• High knowledge within packaging in CATIA V5 routing of electrical wiring harnesses and power cables or similar media e.g. pneumatic pipes or brake hoses.
• Experience in Volvo AB systems and development process (e.g KOLA)
• Knowledge of C# (C++ or similar), SQL and ASP.net is an important merit.
Interested? We can't wait to meet you and are very much looking forward to seeing your application! Curious about anything? Don't hesitate to contact me on jorge.quinteros.grijalva@volvo.com
Last application date is the 16th of December.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Busesyou join one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions. What we do affects millions of people around the world: passengers, drivers, customers; in fact, entire cities and countries. This job gives you the opportunity to work with the future of people transportation and infrastructure. We have a strong culture of working together to help each other, sharing knowledge and experience. Together, we shape the world we want to live in.
