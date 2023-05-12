Senior System Design Engineer
2023-05-12
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
BU Offshore in BA Wind is responsible for developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms. In the department Offshore Development we develop, mature and secure Vattenfall's offshore pipeline of wind farm projects.
For the System Design department, we are looking for a Senior System Design Engineer who wants to be part of an energetic, committed, and dedicated team with a strong drive to help shape a fossil free future. In System Design we work in an inclusive and innovative culture towards turning our mission into reality: to create winning offshore wind farm designs at the click of a button.
The System Design department is the competence center for technical and financial evaluation of offshore wind farms, including the entire energy system and innovative technologies like hydrogen. We are responsible for further expanding our 100% in-house developed design tools, utilizing advanced mathematical optimization techniques and co-simulation of multiparameter physical models. Moreover, we operate our models to assess and optimize the design of our future offshore wind farms, mastering the full complexity of each component while maintaining a holistic view of the full system.
Using our industry-leading design tools, you will navigate through the millions of possible combinations of products/technologies, farm layouts and financial strategies, to narrow the design down to a few optimal scenarios - the ones that have the highest potential for becoming a winning future wind farm.
Responsibilities & Tasks
The following tasks are part of the responsibility of a Senior System Design Engineer:
Using our industry-leading model framework to design, analyze and optimize future offshore wind farms.
Work closely with a wide range of stakeholders: modeling experts, Product Line teams and Technical Project Managers to guide data-driven business decisions and create winning bids.
Ensure a continuous drive for Vattenfall to be a leader in LEC (Levelized Energy Cost), as well as making impact assessments of new technologies on a product, park and system level.
Driving various improvement and standardization projects to increase the team's impact and effectiveness
Guide and support junior System Design Engineers in their daily project work.
Oversee a portfolio of projects and provide clear storytelling to project organization and higher management.
Location The role can be based in our London, Amsterdam, Kolding, Hamburg or Solna office. Regular travel to other Vattenfall offices will be required.
Qualifications
Engineering Master's degree (or equal) with a relevant scope for offshore wind.
Strong analytical skills, that on one side can dig deep into advanced modeling methods and on the other side understand the business impact of results and see the bigger picture.
Excellent communication skills; being able to communicate a technically complex message to a wide range of stakeholders.
Good understanding of financial mechanisms and business cases.
Both oral and written fluency in English.
Basic project management skills.
Basic programming skills (MATLAB/Python).
Basic understanding of Power BI and Power Query is a plus.
Experience
We are looking for candidates with 5 years of experience or more.
Experience as a project engineer or manager, working in a matrix organization.
Experience with the complex design of wind farms and energy systems is a big plus.
As a person you show initiative, can cope with uncertainty, and can both challenge and support the people around you.
Your working style is output driven and you are eager for feedback.
You have a can-do mentality and can combine this with an analytical and structured approach, while working on many things at the same time. You quickly pick up new skills and enjoy continuous learning and improvement.
You have an innovative mindset and can see yourself working in a department where we value entrepreneurship, a pragmatic approach and helpfulness in our daily work. One of your strengths is to bridge different points of view and find a common ground without compromising the right solution.
You have a positive mindset and think in solutions rather than in problems. Furthermore, you thrive in complex, international/intercultural, and interdisciplinary environments.
Additional Information
Our offer- Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, May 26th. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via the link below.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Thomas Krogfelt via phone: +45 4880 5350.
In Sweden, the trade union representatives are: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Rebecka Hedsell (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Så ansöker du
