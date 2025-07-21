Senior Specialist QC Systems (Lab Execution Systems)
2025-07-21
Senior Specialist QC Systems - AstraZeneca - Södertälje - 3-month consultancy assignment
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as a Senior Specialist QC Systems within the Global Quality Control team at AstraZeneca in Gärtuna. The assignment is to end of Dec 2025 on a temporary basis.
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for an individual who can support the deployment of our Lab Execution System (LES) within the Sweden site. They will work closely with the site project lead and lab experts to design and validate workflows/master data within our LES system. Training will be provided on how to work with the application. The following will be considered key tasks:
• Working with sites to create workflows within the LES system by creating master data/calculations within the application.
• Supporting sites during the validation of workflows and writing test scripts using templates.
• Making any necessary adjustments to workflows based on site feedback.
• Writing up the validation of the workflows for peer review.
Essential requirements:
• BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines (such as IT) with relevant skills.
• Experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, including Laboratory experience is an advantage.
• Experience of maintaining and creating master data within Lab QC systems, such as an LES, LIMS or Chromatography system.
• Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English. The role will be working with the Sweden site directly; however, the system and procedures are all in English.
• Working with Biovia related products will be an advantage.
Soft skills:
As a person, you should be well-organised, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
