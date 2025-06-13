Senior Solution Architect
Ricoh Sverige AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-06-13
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ricoh Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Falun
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
What you will be doing
As a Solution Architect, you will work closely with our sales team to deliver exceptional AV/VC solutions tailored to client needs. Your responsibilities will include:
• Designing cutting-edge AV/VC systems and technical proposals based on client specifications and project briefs.
• Collaborating with key customer stakeholders, including IT and Facilities teams, to gather technical requirements and ensure seamless integration.
• Creating well-structured and comprehensive Bill of Materials (BoM) for pricing and project execution.
• Estimating engineering, commissioning, installation, and labor costs for proposed solutions.
• Providing expert technical support to the sales and onsite technical teams.
• Participating in design workshops and client consultations to align expectations and refine project scope.
• Developing detailed system schematics, rack layouts, cabling plans, room layouts, and coordination diagrams using AutoCAD, Xten - AV, and MS Visio.
• Facilitating smooth handovers from pre-sales/sales to operations teams.
• Staying current with emerging AV/VC technologies through manufacturer training courses and certifications.
• Assisting the bid team in crafting cost-effective solutions for public tenders.
We're seeking a driven individual with the following qualifications:
• 5-6 years of proven experience in a similar role with an AV/VC integrator or consultancy.
• Extensive knowledge of AV/VC systems, including unified communications, audio, video, control, signal routing, and AV/VC over IP.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly O365 and networking fundamentals.
• Strong understanding of Teams Admin Center and Pro Management Portal.
• Advanced skills in AutoCAD, Xten - AV, and MS Visio.
• Exceptional communication skills in both Swedish and English.
• Demonstrated ability to foster strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
You'll ideally have:
• Microsoft Teams Rooms certification, AVIXA: CTS, Dante, Crestron DMC-4K Digital Media, Crestron CTI-P101, QSYS, Architect, QSYS Level 1, Dante - Level 1,2,3, Shure - Level 1,2, Yealink Pro Audio Designer, Shure IntelliMix Room, Bose - ControlSpace,
Designer Technical tracks:
• Q-SYS, Neat, Yealink, Shure, Biamp, Logitech, LG, Samsung, HP/Poly: Cisco, Crestron, LED solutions, Microsoft etc Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ricoh Sverige AB
(org.nr 556228-8851), https://www.ricoh.se/
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Hk Och Region Stockholm Jobbnummer
9387012