Senior Software Engineer Battery Management
2023-12-02
The team today is highly multicultural and consist of ~15 members with a good mix of female/male. The competence covers all different areas within BMS system and the team is highly involved in all areas related to development and testing.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
Designing, develop and validating software related to battery management systems in the vehicle but also support testing of the complete system in the vehicle.
Manage beta-testing and establish data-driven closed loop feedback of the performance, work with dashboards and metrics.
Push us in creating value for all the battery related software functions, present and future.
Deliveries
State of the art software implementation of assigned tasks.
Contribute with improvements to the team and product.
Competence requirements
Education within electrical engineering or other equivalent university degree.
Strong previous experience in battery management systems (Matlab Simulink) and embedded ECU programming
Other requirements
