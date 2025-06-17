Senior Software Engineer at Appgate
Are you a Senior Engineer with an interest in cyber security? Software Skills is recruiting on behalf of our client, Appgate, for skilled developers to join their growing team in Gothenburg.
About the role
As a Senior Software Engineer at Appgate, you will be part of a creative, cross-functional team in cybersecurity. You will have the opportunity to work in an agile environment with a high degree of autonomy while collaborating with top level developers, machine learning experts and network security engineers.
Their Gothenburg office serves as the innovation center for the Appgate SDP product - a security solution that is transforming network access for organisations worldwide. With a rapidly growing international presence, Appgate currently employs around 450 people, including 160 software engineers from over ten different countries.
Why join Appgate?
Work in a cutting-edge field with the latest technologies.
Be part of a collaborative and innovative team.
Enjoy a high degree of autonomy and creative freedom within an agile and open environment.
Competence development.
Fun colleagues and many activities.
Stable work / life balance.
Hybrid workplace.
Work in a brand-new office in the heart of Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Contribute to the development of Appgate SDP, a market-leading Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, consisting of both SaaS and customer on-prem platform components.
Participate in and lead team decisions about the technical direction.
Design, architect, develop, test, review code and document production code to automate operations, including deployment, configuration, networking, upgrades, database clustering, backup & restore, metrics collection and running containers and services.
Build developer tooling to facilitate builds, end-to-end testing and deployments.
Troubleshoot and debug technical issues that end users encounter.
Continuously learn, introduce new concepts to your team and go to the root of issues to find solutions.
Your profile
We are looking for engineers who are passionate about software development and cybersecurity. Ideal candidates will have:
Minimum 5 years of experience developing using Python with either Go or Rust.
Experience developing Linux-based software and systems.
Proficiency with containers and cloud technologies.
Experience adding and maintaining automation and unit tests.
Comfort with troubleshooting systems.
Desire to learn and adapt to new tools and technologies.
A focus on writing readable, performant, reliable and secure code.
Bonus qualifications
Experience in any of the following: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android or iOS development.
Knowledge of computer networks and cybersecurity.
About Appgate
Appgate is a global cybersecurity company providing solutions for secure network access. Their flagship product, Appgate SDP, is an identity-centric access control solution that surpasses traditional security approaches by providing "a software-defined perimeter" that increases resilience, simplifies management complexity and reduces cost. It is currently deployed by over 100 customers, including Fortune 100 companies and governments. Så ansöker du
