Senior Software Engineer
2025-07-21
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
Are you passionate about clean code, elegant architecture, and making an impact at a global scale? We're looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join our high-performing core commerce team at Electrolux, where digital innovation drives everything we do.
You'll be a key player in the development of our brand-new, fully in-house commerce platform, built from the ground up using a fresh, modern tech stack and powered by over 60 microservices. This is your opportunity to shape the foundation of how Electrolux connects with millions of customers globally, from Europe and North America to our new frontiers in LATAM, APAC, and beyond.
What you'll do:
Develop distributed system architecture and system integration
Design event-driven applications leveraging microservices architecture on cloud platform
Carry out Model and assess complex IT solutions
Work closely with platform engineers and other IT professionals to choose compatible design solutions
Manage and comply with release management process
Analyze the scope and expected organizational impact of information systems
Evaluate existing systems and provide advice on how to meet organizational requirements
Ensure that the technical components of the project are in sync with the business needs of the organization
Ensure that information systems are secure from threat
Provide advice on project design, project costs, and expected benefit
Identifies technical debt and proactively recommends alternatives or improvements
Who you are:
University degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related subjects preferred
9+ years of work experience building applications
Advanced understanding of IT infrastructure and enterprise architectures
Proven experience with microservices-based architecture
Proficiency in coding with modern OOP programming languages such as Java and Kotlin experience is a must
API-first development experience
Extensive experience with Cloud Computing (AWS preferrable)
Expertise in any modern document-oriented database, with a preference for MongoDB
Experience in developing components for Event-Driven Architecture, with a minimum of production-level experience
Experience working in an agile environment with a focus on engineering practices like testing, continuous integration etc.
Data Migration experience
Good knowledge of virtualization
Analytics mindset with critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Fine knowledge of industry trends and emerging technologies
Fluent in English
Desirable
Mongo Cluster administration
Terraform and Kubernetes
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden)
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
