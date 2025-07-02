Senior Software Engineer
Would you like to be part of a great team that develops products and features for the smart connected and secure home for millions of Verisure's customers? Would you like to work with a strong brand and be a key member of one of Europe's fastest-growing companies? We are looking for talented and passionate Product Software Engineers to join our R&D Product Development Team in Malmö. This team is responsible for designing and delivering the products that are shipped by the millions each year to live in our customer's home and small business. As we are a global company with multiple R&D centers and suppliers worldwide, some travel may be required.
Qualifications
* We are looking for you who are passionate about programming and product development
* Being a truly positive and enthusiastic person who demonstrates an ability to self-motivate, anticipate constraints and identify optimization or alternative solutions, you will be perfectly suited for our team.
* Strong understanding of C programming language and experience programming for ARM microcontrollers
* Knowledge of real-time operating systems and their use in embedded systems
* Experience with software development tools such as compilers, debuggers, and version control systems
* Expertise in hardware-software interaction and knowledge of microcontroller architectures and peripherals, including I/O and device drivers
* Familiarity with communication protocols such as I2C, SPI, and UART
* Proficiency in debugging techniques such as code profiling, memory debugging, and hardware debugging using oscilloscopes and logic analyzers
* Ability to work closely with hardware engineers to understand hardware design and troubleshoot issues
* Experience with a variety of development process and tools, including integrated development environments (IDEs), emulators, simulators, and hardware testing equipment.
In addition to these technical skills, an embedded software engineer should also have strong communication and teamwork skills. This includes the ability to work effectively in a team environment, contribute to the design and review of software requirements, and participate in agile development processes. Strong written and verbal communication skills are also important for documenting and explaining software designs and for collaborating with hardware engineers and other stakeholders. We believe that we make a difference every day. To do that, we need committed and engaged employees. Our people are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. Our teams operate with integrity and respect for one another, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. We are building a high-performance organization in an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing.
What we offer
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business' next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
