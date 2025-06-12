Senior Software Engineer
2025-06-12
We're looking for a Senior Software Engineer!
You'll be involved in the full lifecycle of our solutions, from idea to deployment and beyond, all while working collaboratively with your team.
We're an agile, user-focused team passionate about building high-quality products. Most importantly, we make sure to learn from each other and have a lot of fun along the way!
Responsibilities
As a Software Engineer, you'll be a key part of our software and product development lifecycle, contributing to all stages. This includes:
Innovating & Planning: Contributing to technical designs, proposals, and proofs of concept, helping with time estimates, engaging in research, and translating user needs into technical solutions.
Developing & Deploying: Writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code, ensuring solutions meet requirements, testing and deploying changes following our CI/CD practices, documenting solutions, and maintaining a high-quality codebase through careful code reviews.
Maintaining & Monitoring: Ensuring end-to-end quality of systems in production, troubleshooting and fixing bugs, and participating in on-call rotation.
Team & Collaboration: Collaborating closely with engineers, product managers, designers, and other stakeholders, participating in team ceremonies, fostering trust and knowledge sharing, continuously growing yourself and others, and contributing to the growth of the Tech organization (e.g., interviewing, mentoring).
Requirements
We're looking for someone who shares our passion for building great products and collaborating within a team. You should have:
Solid experience as a Software Engineer, contributing across the full software development lifecycle.
A commitment to writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
Experience with testing, deployment, and monitoring best practices.
Excellent communication skills and a drive to collaborate closely with colleagues across disciplines.
A flexible mindset as a curious learner and big-picture tech thinker.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with different programming languages (Go, Java, Kotlin), cloud platforms (like GCP), containerization (like Docker/Kubernetes), and various database types.
