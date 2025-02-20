Senior Software Engineer
Visa is a world leader in payments and technology, with over 259 billion payments transactions flowing safely between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive while driven by a common purpose - to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.
Make an impact with a purpose-driven industry leader. Join us today and experience Life at Visa.
Job Description
We are seeking a Senior Software Engineer to Tink - delivering open banking solutions as a part of Visa. You will join our Engineering Foundations area. Engineering Foundations builds the infrastructure and services that all other teams at Tink use everyday.
The teams in Engineering Foundations have ownership of common infrastructure allowing teams to focus on shipping business features. Our problem domains range from message queues and observability to exposing APIs to the internet, building and testing our services as well as providing a stable and flexible runtime environment or scalable data stores.
Responsibilities
Work with high load systems with high uptime requirements.
Work with Tink's technologies which is mainly Java, Go, AWS, Kubernetes, Docker, SQL, Datadog and much more.
Help your and other teams think about fun things like error budgets, SLI/SLOs, service capacity planning and demand forecasting.
What we offer you
Tink and Visa offers you a dynamic work environment where you can grow and develop your skills, with opportunities for career advancement. You will be part of a mission to deliver innovative and high-quality services to our customers.
This is a hybrid position. Hybrid employees can alternate time between both remote and office. Employees in hybrid roles are expected to work from the office 2-3 days a week (determined by leadership/site), with a general guidepost of being in the office 50% or more of the time based on business needs.
Qualifications
We are looking for a committed Senior Software Engineer who wishes to progress your career in a fast moving, international company. You're keen to work in a collaborative, honest and agile environment. You also invest time in your own, and the team's development to build up your overall knowledge.
We would like you to have
Several years of experience on similar position.
Backend development experience in Java or Go.
Proven experience with cloud technologies, terraform tooling and Kubernetes.
Experience in CI/CD is a big plus.
Experience with a fast-paced environment that is product centric.
Experience working with agile methodologies and understand the value of tracking engineering key metrics.
You might also have experience from working with
Distributed systems.
Infrastructure as Code (we use Terraform).
Observability technologies (eg. Datadog).
SRE practices.
Traffic routing / Service meshes.
Authentication and Authorisation platforms.
Additional Information
