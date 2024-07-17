Senior Software Engineer
2024-07-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Software Engineer - .Net Backend Developer
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
Who are you?
You are passionate about engineering best practices, advocating for clean code, and automating routine tasks. Comfortable working in agile environments, embracing change and continuous improvement. Your transparent, committed, and reliable nature builds trust among colleagues and customers. You have a strong desire to learn and adapt to new technologies, thriving in a changing world. Possessing excellent design and problem-solving skills is second nature to you. Proficiency in English is a requirement, and you're used to or enthusiastic about working in an international environment. You have the ability to work in a changing environment and demonstrate a strong team spirit while being interested in understanding business processes.
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
Your experiences
* Experience with .NET platform, especially in relation to backend systems.
* Understanding of integration technologies and principals (message queuing, REST API etc)
* Knowledge and experience in relational databases (MS SQL servers)
* Experience in Azure DevOps ang GIT repositories
* Knowledge in Unit/integration testing and/or TDD
Nice to have
* Knowledge with front-end development languages including Angular, React or another modern JavaScript framework
* Knowledge on how to work with S.O.L.I.D principles
* Knowledge on security and vulnerabilities
* Experience with development in Microsoft Azure or other cloud solutions like AWS
* Knowledge on Mongo DB, GRPC, node, python
Your Mission If You Accept It
* Write clean, testable, scalable code using .NET programming languages
* Always be up to date with technological developments and be proactive about the developments to be implemented to avoid any risk of technical debt.
* Review and refactor code
* Implementing business logic and developing APIs and services
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Emphasis on work-life balance for personal and professional development
* Immersive experience in an agile and international DevSecOps environment
* Abundant growth and career opportunities
* Potential to work globally or cross-functionally
* Regular interactions within the team
* Close collaboration with Volvo Trucks Aftermarket IT and business teams
* Attractive work environment fostering collaboration on business-critical solutions
* Friendly atmosphere with highly skilled colleagues
* Strong and experienced team driven by teamwork and mutual improvement
Ready for the next move?
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, follow us on LinkedIn and volvogroup.com.
Have questions? Call us!
Contacts:
Hiring Manager - Mukul Keshari, mukul.keshari@volvo.com
, +46 739027002.
Please note: We will start contacting all suitable applicants starting from 12th of August
