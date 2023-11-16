Senior Software Engineer - Operations Lead

Transformation Hub AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-11-16


Currently, we are looking for a consultant for a Senior Software Engineer assignment with experience as an Operations Lead for a client in Stockholm!

Start: ASAP
Slut: 30/06/2024

Omfattning: 100%

The assignment can be carried out remotely. (Up to 25%)

Information about the assignment:

Software Engineer - Operations Lead

The costumer is in the journey to roll out our new ecommerce solution CRONUS for the brands which is based composable architecture on the cloud.

They are seeking a Passionate IT Operations Lead for eCommerce solutions for Portfolio Brands.

Responsibilities:

• Lead and oversee the IT operations for our new ecommerce solutions for the brands.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of IT systems and applications.

• Manage and optimize cloud solutions to enhance performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

• Implement and maintain best practices in IT security, ensuring data integrity and customer privacy.

• Monitor system health, troubleshoot issues, and implement proactive measures to prevent downtime.

• Provide hands on support for Incidents, Problems, and Changes when necessary

• Develop and implement disaster recovery plans to ensure business continuity.

• Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to drive continuous improvement.

Qualifications:

• Previous Experience in working with ecommerce solution for large enterprises.

• Proven experience in IT operations, with a focus on cloud / ecommerce solutions.

• Strong hands on expertise in cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

• Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.

• In-depth knowledge of IT security protocols and practices.

• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

• Experience in ITIL principles Incident Management, Problem Management and Change Management

• Expert in Problem control activities like prioritization, investigation, root cause analysis, and documenting known errors and finding workaround

• Expert in automation to reduce the manual tasks

• Good Communication skills and passion for providing stable operations

Required cloud certification: No

Apply by the 22nd November with.

• Updated CV in Word format.

• Your availability.

• Desired fee.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Transformation Hub AB (org.nr 559163-5221), https://tyfoon.se

Arbetsplats
Tyfoon

Kontakt
Alve Carr
alve@tyfoon.se

Jobbnummer
8267651

