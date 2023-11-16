Senior Software Engineer - Operations Lead
2023-11-16
Currently, we are looking for a consultant for a Senior Software Engineer assignment with experience as an Operations Lead for a client in Stockholm!
Start: ASAP
Slut: 30/06/2024
Omfattning: 100%
The assignment can be carried out remotely. (Up to 25%)
Information about the assignment:
Software Engineer - Operations Lead
The costumer is in the journey to roll out our new ecommerce solution CRONUS for the brands which is based composable architecture on the cloud.
They are seeking a Passionate IT Operations Lead for eCommerce solutions for Portfolio Brands.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and oversee the IT operations for our new ecommerce solutions for the brands.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of IT systems and applications.
• Manage and optimize cloud solutions to enhance performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.
• Implement and maintain best practices in IT security, ensuring data integrity and customer privacy.
• Monitor system health, troubleshoot issues, and implement proactive measures to prevent downtime.
• Provide hands on support for Incidents, Problems, and Changes when necessary
• Develop and implement disaster recovery plans to ensure business continuity.
• Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to drive continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
• Previous Experience in working with ecommerce solution for large enterprises.
• Proven experience in IT operations, with a focus on cloud / ecommerce solutions.
• Strong hands on expertise in cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
• Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.
• In-depth knowledge of IT security protocols and practices.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
• Experience in ITIL principles Incident Management, Problem Management and Change Management
• Expert in Problem control activities like prioritization, investigation, root cause analysis, and documenting known errors and finding workaround
• Expert in automation to reduce the manual tasks
• Good Communication skills and passion for providing stable operations
Required cloud certification: No
Apply by the 22nd November with.
• Updated CV in Word format.
• Your availability.
