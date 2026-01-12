Senior Software Engineer - .Net
2026-01-12
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer - .Net for one of our clients.
Job summaryTransport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with the latest technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.Are you interested in digitalization and new technology?Do you want to contribute to the modernization journey within the production preparation area?
About usOur department, Vehicle Software-R&D within Digital and IT, is responsible for supporting all Research & Development (R&D) areas across the Group with digital solutions and applications.Our team is currently developing two key products:* Service Configurator: This product serves as the master tool for documenting connected services within the Configuration of Connected Services.* Software Regulator: This new tool is designed to ensure compliance with regulations related to software update management.Looking ahead, we aim to further integrate our products with other related applications within the Group and broaden our user base. To achieve this, we are committed to continuously implementing the necessary requirements.
Who are you?You have experience as a developer for digital products. We believe that this role requires solid communication skills and a passion for delivering digital products for high performing business users. You have a problem-solving mindset and you are working at ease in an environment which is continuously evolving. You are a team player used to work in agile teams.You believe in the same principles as we do:* Quality* Teamwork* Empowerment* Transparency* Improvements* Simplicity
What you will do?We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Senior .NET Developer to join our agile development team. You will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable, secure, and high-performing backend/Frontend services and APIs built on .NET 8, SQL, and microservice architectures.As a senior member of the team, you will collaborate closely with architects, product owners, DevOps engineers, and QA to deliver end-to-end business solutions using modern cloud and DevSecOps practices.Required key competencies:* Software engineer with at least 4 years of experience in:o .NET developer with proficiency in C#o Strong understanding of microservices architecture, REST APIs, and API Managemento Good knowledge of Microsoft Azure, including Azure Functions and services* Full Stack (both back- and front end)o C#o React* A university degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field is required.* Comfortable working in agile environments, embracing change, and encouraging collaboration across roles.* Great communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management skills.* Possess an innovative and open mindset and approach problems with a solution-oriented attitude.* Possess a mindset of ownership.* Passionate about engineering best practices, clean code, and automating routine tasks.* Fluent in English and enjoys working in international, cross-functional teams.Nice to have:* Knowledge of Event Sourcing or CQRS patterns.* Familiarity with SonarQube, SonaType for code quality and security checks.* Experience with GraphQL, gRPC, or Ocelot API Gateway.* Exposure to container orchestration (AKS, ARO, or EKS).
OtherAssignment duration: 2026-02-15 to 2026-12-31
Geographical region: Göteborg
Reply no later than: 2026-01-16
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
