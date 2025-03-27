Senior Software Developer, Team GO Cards (Full-time; m/f/d)
2025-03-27
At Nexus, part of French IN Groupe, we secure the new society that emerges in the ever-expanding world of digitaltransformation. By challenging ourselves to go further and do better, we're developing technology for high-demand global clients. Nexus' Smart ID solutions and IoT platforms are changing how we perceive trusted identities. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
Claes Rosenberg, our Head of GO Cards and his team, are looking to strengthen the team with a talented Senior Software Developer to join our Stockholm office.
What we offer you
Be part of a high impact product (real users will use your features, no scrap products or maybes) with short release cycles and products we build from scratch.
A good and small team! We are uncomplicated and easy-going people, highly skilled and hard working.
Close connection to both customers and production, it is easy to get a sense of the whole circle
A modern hybrid architecture deployed in the cloud
Want to know more? Check out our value proposition: To work with us!
What you'll do at Nexus
The product portfolio you will be joining is Nexus Go Cards, an online service which our customers use to order highly secure and customized identity cards (smart cards), key fobs, and accessories. It is a flexible and secure, cloud-based solution where our customers can choose to order directly via our online card management portal or by doing a system integration via API.
You collaborate closely with other team members, departments, and customers/partners to take end-to-end responsibility for the entire service, enabling us to deliver great things fast. Agile methods, constant improvement and continuous deployment is part of the team DNA.
As mentioned, we are a small team, and you will work through the whole tech stack, which for us includes everything from UI portals to backend services, databases and integration to external services, such as ERP systems and laser engravers.
As an Identity management company, security is key to everything we do and security by design should be part of your day-to-day.
As a Senior Software Developer, your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Full stack role, everything from UI portals to backend services, databases and integration to external services, such as ERP systems and laser engravers
Develop, improve and maintain our services
Implement, quality assure and deploy new features
Improve and develop the usage of Azure
Some of our Tech Stack: Java, Spring Boot, Angular, REST, GIT, Docker, Kubernetes, SonarQube, Microservice, Azure DevOps, Open ID Connect, SAML
About you
We believe you are curious and innovative.
You like to cooperate and work with different stakeholders.
You enjoy inspiring people around you.
You see yourself as a humble and pragmatic person.
You take pleasure in working independently and driving topics.
Your key focus is the end user and their experience.
Qualifications
You have a lot of experience in your backpack, contributing to interesting development activities and implementation of new features for the services
Longstanding experience in product development in Java, Spring Boot and DevOps tools
Front end experience is required for this role, for example with Angular
Cloud experience is crucial, preferably in Azure, Docker and / or Kubernetes
Good knowledge and understanding about Microservices
Strong analytical skills with demonstrated problem solving ability.
Working proficiency level in English
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in cyber security is beneficial.
For this role, we believe it is highly advantageous to be proficient in Swedish. This due to the fact we follow a framework (ID06) where all documentation is written in Swedish.
Not sure you meet 100% of the qualifications?
At Nexus, we understand that experience comes in many forms. We're dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team - so if your experience is this close to what we're looking for, please consider applying.
Background check
Transparency, security, and trust are the core of our company; therefore, the final candidate will be subjected to a background check before training.
Nexus is an equal-opportunity employer. We truly believe in being ONE Nexus. You are welcomed at Nexus for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our technology is for everyone, and so is our workplace. So, bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background to thrive, collaborate, and be forward-thinking! It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep innovating the way we secure the world. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://www.nexusgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexus - Powered by IN Groupe Kontakt
Claes Rosenberg +46702007102
9249700