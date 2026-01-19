Senior Software Architect (Microsoft Graph API)
2026-01-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team working on a Microsoft Graph API proxy solution that helps customers control what data third-party applications can access. The assignment focuses on designing a scalable, secure architecture on Azure, with granular field-level access controls and a deployment approach that can be reused across customers.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop a scalable Microsoft Graph API proxy architecture
Implement field-level access control mechanisms to manage data exposure
Build Infrastructure as Code to enable automated customer deployments
Develop configuration capabilities/interfaces to manage customer data policies
Ensure the solution follows security, performance, and Azure best practices
Produce solution documentation and deployment/operational guides
RequirementsDeep knowledge of Microsoft Graph API architecture and endpoints
Extensive experience with Azure cloud services and deployment patterns
Strong proficiency in Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, ARM templates, or Bicep)
Experience developing API gateway/proxy solutions
Understanding of OAuth 2.0 and the Microsoft identity platform
Knowledge of multi-tenant SaaS architecture patterns
Nice to haveExperience producing security, compliance, and operational documentation for customer-facing solutions
Application
