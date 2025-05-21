Senior Software Architect
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson is looking for a highly skilled Senior Software Architect to drive innovation and excellence in our product development. This multifaceted role involves requirement analysis, system architecture, software design, and product lifecycle management (PLM) support. As a key contributor, you will help shape and maintain our software solutions, ensuring they align with Ericsson's Product Development Principles.
At Ericsson, we foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, offering an exciting platform to showcase your expertise and grow professionally. If you are passionate about solving complex technical challenges, designing cutting-edge solutions, and influencing the future of technology, this role is for you.
What you will do:
Lead and actively participate in requirement analysis, system architecture, and software design.
Contribute to the design and development of tools that support Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).
Conduct technical studies and in-depth analyses to solve challenges and design innovative solutions.
Collaborate closely with business and operational teams to enhance understanding and drive development.
Ensure adherence to Ericsson's Product Development Principles throughout the software lifecycle.
The skills you bring:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in software development.
Proven expertise in full-stack software design and development using modern technologies (Frontend & Backend).
Strong knowledge and experience in AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Multi-Agent technologies.
Proficiency in one or more major programming languages and a strong curiosity about modern software technologies.
Critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills, with the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
A track record of learning quickly, thinking creatively, and modularizing complex problems into actionable solutions.
Passion for collaborative development and driving technical innovation.
Familiarity with Ericsson's development process, tools, and environment.
Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills
The skills you bring:
Strong understanding of Ericsson's domain, including mobile networks and system architecture (preferably BNEW products and networking stack).
Experience with cloud-native microservice design and cloud technologies.
Proficiency in data modeling and data architecture.
Experience with content management technologies.
Join us at Ericsson and be a part of a dynamic, forward-thinking team that is shaping the future of software development.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
