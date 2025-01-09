Senior Snowflake Developer for Common Data Warehouse
2025-01-09
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28269
Are you passionate about Data and IT, and want to take the next step in your career? We are currently looking for a motivated and dynamic person to join our Common Data Warehousing team in Nordea as a Senior IT Developer.
You will join a highly professional and dedicated team with a large network across the bank and have excellent opportunities for personal and professional development. We are now looking for a Senior IT Developer with deep knowledge in Snowflake and Data Warehousing within Data Service Area. You will work on exciting mix of challenges, working in complex data warehousing environment.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank; we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Welcome to Software Development team in Common Data Warehousing area. We are responsible for building bank's Common Data Warehousing solution using state of the art cloud solutions. We add value by providing expert software development capabilities and expertise in the data warehousing and data integration areas for many solutions in the bank based on cloud based technologies like Snowflake, and many other modern technologies. As Senior IT Developer, you'll play a valuable role in taking part of an exciting and ambitious journey towards a modern, resilient target state.
What you'll be doing:
* Play the role of Senior Developer with focus on building modernized solutions in Snowflake for bank's warehousing system
* Work with multiple stakeholders to understand the requirements and develop reliable and scalable solutions that align with the target picture
* Work as Senior Developer to implement solutions in Snowflake during implementation phase along with maintaining development practices and standards
You'll join a team of experts with great experience and skills in the data ware housing and data integration area where we learn from each other and grow together as team and individuals. The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland.
Who you are
Your knowledge and experience of building data warehousing solutions in a complex landscape using Snowflake is a key for success.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are/have:
* At least 6 years of professional experience working in Data Warehousing domain
* Professional experience as Senior data engineer capable of building solutions in Snowflake
* Understanding of DevOps principles and practices
* Excellent communication and analytical skills
* Are good at engaging stakeholders at different levels
* A skilled engineer at heart with passion for developing solutions and take pride in seeing your efforts paying off in form of a great business application
* A team player who enjoys collaboration in a multicultural environment
* Appreciated for your positive approach and ability to turn challenges into opportunities
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please submit your application no later than 06/02/2025.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
