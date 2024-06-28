Senior Site Reliability Engineer
2024-06-28
Is "to improve things" your middle name, and do you want to be part of an exciting journey? We are now recruiting a new team member to IT Operations! To reach our vision at ATG IT and deliver world class business innovations, we in the operations department have started the journey of adopting to ATG IT's product centric approach. By this we will increase our efforts and skills in automation, in cloud usage, and of course service delivery. A central part of this effort is our Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) team.
In this role you will:
• Maintain System Availability: Ensure our systems are up and running, minimizing downtime
• Accelerate Feature Deployment: Reduce time to market for new features, enhancing system performance
• Monitor and Troubleshoot: Use and develop tools for monitoring, troubleshooting, and quality assurance
• Incident Management: Rapidly resolve incidents, conduct root cause analysis, and implement preventive measures
• Tool Development and Automation: Create and automate tools, and share knowledge with IT colleagues at ATG
Is this you?
We are looking for a senior site reliability engineer colleague who is very skilled when it comes to analysing complex issues in a micro service architecture and has good coding/scripting experience! Besides this we trust that you have an eye for details, are proactive and triggered by problem solving. Good communication and cooperation skills are essential in this role, as we will have close dialogue with many different colleagues from different sections at ATG, such as Development and Architecture. A DevOps mindset and a great interest for technologies within your area and generally in IT is a big advantage. On-calls will be a part of your duty and will rotate in the team.
We also see that you have:
• A good general understanding of distributed systems and micro service architecture
• Solid technical background in IT system development/system administration
• Software engineering background and/or experience in tool development, e.g., Python, Go lang, JavaScript, Java or Kotlin
• Experience working with Application Performance Monitoring tools, e.g., Dynatrace or other monitoring/metrics tools e.g., Prometheus and Grafana
• Experience working with centralized logging platforms, e.g., Splunk
• Experience working with container orchestration, e.g., OpenShift or Kubernetes
• Experience working with Public Cloud, e.g., AWS
"I started at ATG in 2019 with the assignment to start up the SRE function"
I really enjoy working with this team of bright people where we come together to analyze and solve problems or potential issues. We work in an agile way where everyone contributes and takes responsibility for their parts. I have a background as a developer and really enjoy deep diving into technical issues. I have also worked extensively as a manager of development teams and like to coach teams to bring out their full potential.
• Recruting manager, Erik Änggård, Manager IT SRE
We are the game
For almost 50 years, ATG has been delivering excitement and entertainment to the people of Sweden. Our motivation is to safeguard the Swedish equine industry, and to continue being a responsible gambling company at the cutting edge. Our vision to deliver the world's best gambling experience. With us, you're part of an innovative environment - using the latest technology to develop world-class gambling experiences. Self-leadership and competence development are important to us. Since the beginning, in 1974, we have built and managed the systems for our products, which handle 4,500,000 transactions per day.
Join the game!
You are welcome to submit your application either via our recruitment portal or using your LinkedIn profile - whichever is easiest and most convenient for you. Feel free to read more about us on our careers page, and don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions about the position.
We apply a 6 month probationary period, and perform background checks for all roles. The position is full-time, and based at our office at Solvalla, right next to the racecourse. We work flexibly, which means that you'll have the opportunity to combine remote working with working from the office, depending on the role. Join us in building the world's best gambling experience!
Så här har vi det
Hos oss är du del av en innovativ miljö och med hjälp av den senaste tekniken utvecklar du den bästa spelupplevelsen. Vi gillar att samarbeta och hos oss får du stort utrymme att påverka ditt arbetssätt. Här hittar du nyfikna, nytänkande medarbetare och ledare - viktiga egenskaper för att kunna utveckla och utvecklas. Liksom energi , mod och motivation.
För att må bra är skrattmuskeln lika viktig att träna som alla andra muskler. Både den fysiska och den mentala hälsan skapar balans i livet. Hur vi har det på jobbet påverkar privatlivet- och vice versa. Vi ser det som en självklarhet att ge det stöd och de verktyg som behövs. Ditt val av arbetsplats och arbetssätt är flexibelt och vi lägger stor vikt på självledarskap.
Vi bryr oss om varandra och respekterar varandras olikheter på ATG. Och vi vill att våra kunder ska må bra och ha roligt när de spelar. Vi bryr oss också om sportens välmående, dvs. idrottarna och hästarna - och samhället runt omkring oss. Vi drivs inte av privata vinstintressen utan allt överskott går tillbaka till våra ägare, svensk trav- och galoppsport, något som både känns och gör gott. Ersättning
