Senior Security Assurance Project Manager

Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-06-17


Ericsson AB

The skills you bring

* Strong Experience working in security assurance with strong understanding of security concepts.
* Experiene working with Security Reliability Model (SRM) and other external frameworks.
* Experienced in leading projects with ability to manage parallel initiatives, timelines, and stakeholders.
* Good coordination and team working skills with ability to act as a bridge between technical and non-technical teams.
* Great communication skills with ability to communicate technical security issues in a clear, business-oriented manner to non-technical stakeholders.
* Self-starter and dedication to get things done.

Plus to have:
* Experience working with product security and telecommunications technologies.
* Deep subject matter expertise in one or more areas of security assurance.
* Security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or similar.
* Project management certifications such as PMP or similar.

As a person you are:
* Proven experience in leading teams, projects, or cross-functional initiatives.
* Excellent networking, collaboration, communication skills with high energy and motivation.
* Proven ability to effectively multitask and manage competing deadlines without compromising quality.
* Strong organizational skills with a structured approach to handling multiple projects simultaneously.
* Experience collaborating with diverse stakeholders across departments, levels, and external partners.
* Excellent communication and negotiation skills to align varying interests and drive results.
* Comfortable navigating ambiguity and shifting priorities while keeping stakeholders informed and engaged.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-01
