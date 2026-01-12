Senior SAP Functional Specialist
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior SAP Functional Specialist with strong SAP Retail expertise to drive end-to-end delivery in complex SAP environments. You will lead and contribute across the full project lifecycle, from requirements and solution design to testing, deployment, and support. The assignment includes working closely with cross-functional teams and ensuring robust integrations across surrounding systems.
Job DescriptionLead and participate in analysis, design, development, testing, deployment, and support across SAP project deliveries
Configure and enhance SAP solutions to meet business needs
Define, develop, document, and maintain architectural blueprints
Drive requirements through solution design, testing, and deployment
Collaborate with developers, architects, business analysts, and project managers to secure successful delivery
Design, build, and implement complex SAP solutions
Facilitate workshops to capture, validate, and document business requirements
Support improvements to standard and custom integrations, including APIs, IDocs, and related interfaces
Requirements8-10 years of SAP functional experience
Strong SAP IS-Retail Master Data experience (e.g., Article, Hierarchy, Listing, Customer, Supplier, Site including Store/Warehouse, and Pricing)
Experience in Merchandising, Assortment, and Listing management
Strong knowledge of master data solutions including integrations
Strong integration experience (including SAP CPI, APIs, Kafka, Azure, Event Mesh)
Strong understanding of SAP Retail business processes
Integration experience with POS and e-commerce applications
Extensive SAP Retail design and implementation experience, including multiple full lifecycle implementations
Experience performing detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and translating them into SAP Retail solutions
Experience enhancing standard and custom interfaces (API, IDoc)
Good exposure to technical work, including basic debugging
Excellent documentation and presentation skills
Nice to haveExperience with SAP SD, SAP MM, SAP CRM, SAP MDG, and/or SAP CAR
Experience with S/4HANA in any module
Experience with Atlassian Jira, ServiceNow, and/or ActiveControl
Understanding of design thinking best practices and solution architecture frameworks
Application
