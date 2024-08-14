Senior Sales Development Represantative
Why join us?
Join our dynamic community where core values like Passion, Collaboration, and Challenge come alive through events like Level-up Hackathons, health months, Friday beers, and inspiring webinars. At Bannerflow, we're reshaping the SaaS landscape, delivering over 6 billion ads monthly to 500 million devices globally. Our platform empowers enterprise brands, making in-house advertising at scale seamless and user-friendly. Leading the Creative Management Platforms category, we prioritize global customer satisfaction.
About the role
You will be a vital member playing a key role in reaching out to prospects and actively generating Sales Qualified Leads. Uncover client needs, foster collaboration with Sales Executives, and provide coaching support to junior team members-contributing to our overall success. Your responsibilities extend to executing a robust prospecting plan, incorporating effective calling guides and strategic audience segmentation.
Your main responsibilities:
Prospect using various tools: Linkedin Sales Navigator, Salesloft, SimilarWeb, Cognism, Leadfeeder etc.
Educate prospects on the value of Bannerflow's solutions.
Stay up-to-date on industry trends and competition.
Consistently hit the monthly quota of sales qualified leads and closed business.
Operate efficiently inside of the CRM for lead and pipeline management.
This is for you if:
You have 1+ years of experience in sales development with a clear track record of success
You are goal-oriented and driven by exceeding expectations.
You are looking to build a career in Sales
You're fluent in English, and Swedish or another Nordic language. Additional language skills are a bonus as we sell to companies around the globe.
We believe you to be self-disciplined, rapid learning, and a collaborative spirit. We value individuals who understand the strength of teamwork, recognizing that together, we achieve more. Your ambition goes beyond personal growth; you aim to make a meaningful impact on both the company and your career.
Why Bannerflow?
We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance.
We believe that our employees are the key to our success and we are dedicated to building a positive and supportive work environment where our employees can thrive and grow. If you are a motivated, talented and experienced Sales Development Representative who is ready to take your career to the next level, we want to hear from you!
