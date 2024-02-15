Senior Safety Engineer For Autonomous Solutions At Scania
2024-02-15
Are you a seasoned embedded systems expert with a keen focus on safety, seeking a role that challenges your skills? Look no further than Scania, where we're on the lookout for a Senior Safety Engineer to play a big part of the transformation of autonomous transportation.
YOU WILL
We're seeking an individual well-versed in agile methodologies, adept at applying safety methodologies to product development. With several years of experience in developing embedded systems, from defining requirements to production, you bring a wealth of expertise.
Navigating the challenges of ensuring safety for autonomous vehicles is a complex task in the transportation sector. If you're eager to apply your extensive knowledge and experience, infusing it with creativity to address this unique challenge, we invite you to continue reading. Perhaps you've always aspired to contribute to solving the intricate engineering puzzles of the twenty-first century, enabling our vehicles to operate autonomously on public roads. If this resonates with you, could this be your next challenge.
Strategic track in autonomous transport solution
In the Strategic Track of Autonomous Transport Solution, we craft groundbreaking solutions that empower our vehicles to autonomously navigate public roads. The thrill lies in being responsible for both our cutting-edge vehicles and sophisticated software-it's an empowering position that enables us to make strategic decisions and see them through.
Currently, we proudly have in-house designed prototype vehicles on the road, with our aim set on achieving a final, fully driverless product. Despite our well-established organizational structure that ensures the realization of our innovative ideas, there's a vibrant start-up mentality permeating the atmosphere, fostering imaginative discussions, and propelling us toward unparalleled advancements.
Your tasks will include:
Creating functional and technical safety concepts
Evaluating proposed technical solutions with a safety focus, to judge the possibility of developing and implementing embedded software solutions.
Hazard analysis, FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis), FTA (Fault Tree Analysis), and other safety related activities
You will be a part of our dynamic system engineering team, dispersed between Södertälje, Sweden, and Munich, Germany. Your manager ensures the team succeeds and enjoys work every day, prioritizing diversity for productivity and a vibrant atmosphere is always present at the office.
YOU ARE
With over a decade of hands-on expertise in embedded development, you've shaped requirements into final products, showcasing a profound understanding of the complexities of transformative embedded systems.
Key Skills needed in this role:
Embedded System Development: Over a decade of hands-on expertise in embedded system development (C/C++).
Safety and Systems Maestro: Knowledge of safety methodologies, including Hazard analysis, FMEA and FTA.
Agile Enthusiast: Seasoned in navigating agile landscapes, thriving in dynamic environments.
Quality and Safety Expert:
Proficient in developing and implementing techniques to boost safety and quality.
Your background in software engineering or mechanical engineering, coupled with a focus on software development, positions you as an invaluable asset to our team. Familiarity with ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 (SOTIF) is a big plus and a background from working within the automotive industry is considered meritorious.
Bring more than just technical skills; cultivate a system thinking mindset that surpasses the confines of mere components. Reject the "supplier" mindset, we seek a collaborator, not just a contributor. As an individual, we value your drive and leadership ability, analytical, goal-oriented, and structured approach-an essential asset in steering the course toward the future of autonomous transport. If you meet these criteria and envision a journey with us, where innovation harmonizes with excellence, then you are the candidate we're looking for!
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
+46 (0)730 82 12 30 or David Svensson, [david.svensson@nexergroup.com
], +46 (0)707 89 89 38 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
SCANIA AS AN EMPLOYER
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
