Senior Retail Coordinator Nordics

Rituals is now seeking a Senior Retail Coordinator, who will ensure that our stores in the Nordics receive the best support and service. With us, you will be part of a wellbeing company with a strong corporate culture that is expanding both globally and in the Nordic region. Are you ready to support our stores in the Nordics and ensure our customers have a fantastic shopping experience? Read on to learn more about the role
As a Senior Retail Coordinator, you will play an important role by providing operational and administrative support to our stores, Store Managers, Area Managers, and our headquarters. You will be involved in preparations, support during store openings, and ensure that our concept and working methods are carefully followed.
This is a Nordic role, meaning you will collaborate with your colleagues in all countries to support our stores in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. You will also be responsible for coordinating, communicating, and updating information between local and global headquarters in Amsterdam and to our stores. Therefore, you are expected to use English as your daily working language.
To be successful in the role, we are looking for someone with:
Post-secondary education in a relevant field.
Between 1-3 years of experience in a coordinating, service-minded role, preferably in Retail.
Proficiency in the Office suite, especially Excel.
The position requires excellent knowledge of English, and proficiency in another Nordic language is considered an advantage.
To thrive and succeed in the role, you should have a strong ability for self-leadership, take initiative, and be skilled at prioritizing both daily tasks and larger projects. You are service-minded, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and are comfortable in a changing work environment, as we are in a period of expansion. Constantly striving for improvement and challenges should be part of your motivation, and you should enjoy having many points of contact.
At Rituals, you'll be part of a collaborative, people-first culture where you're encouraged to bring your authentic self to work. Here, you can develop your career within a global brand dedicated to personal and professional growth.
The position is based in our Nordic office either in Copenhagen or Stockholm. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a significant impact as part of our Nordic Retail team of five dedicated professionals. You will be reporting directly to the Head of Retail Operations, contributing to the growth and success of our retail operations across the Nordic region.
