Senior Research Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala
2025-09-25
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Research Engineer for Cytiva is responsible for development of packing methods for small scale chromatography columns.
This position is part of the Column packing and Functionality team located in Uppsala in Sweden and will be an on-site role. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
What you will do:
Develop packing methods for chromatography columns used for purification of proteins that will support both new product introductions, market support and sales support
Perform laboratory investigations - on your own or as a team - through planning, execution and analysis of results
Act as technical expert and activity leader and provide technical advice and support within projects and to colleagues.
Take part in defining customer needs and verifying them
Present, orally and in writing, results and conclusions from studies performed
Who you are:
Master's degree in Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biochemical/ Biomedical Engineering, Chemical engineering or related Life Sciences field or equivalent knowledge or experience
Several years of experience of industrial development/R&D
Previous experience in column packing
Structured and organized team player with good interpersonal skills with attention to details
Flexible and good track record to deliver according to deadlines
English and Swedish as working languages with good communication skills (both written and spoken)
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
