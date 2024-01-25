Senior Reliability Feature Leader
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Durability & Reliability you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will be our leading reliability expert for product development initiatives for the Complete Vehicle. You will have the possibility and responsibility to secure the targeted quality level for our end customers. Work will be performed close to engineering departments and related features. Activities include: Identification of critical components and failure modes, suggestion of verification and validation activities such as simulations or complete vehicle tests, requirement setting, L10 calculations, test code development and FMEA participation. As Feature Leader, you are expected to take the lead in developing and implementing new work methods and new ways of work.
Your future team
You will work alongside some of the most accomplished colleagues in the industry. Our team consists of durability & reliability feature engineers, feature analysts and data analysts and we are all working towards the same goal - to make our customers happy. If you are driven to create a better, safer, and more sustainable future, then this is the right place for you.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring
* An M.Sc. or Ph.d. degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, or equivalent professional experience.
* Working experience from the automotive industry, preferably within development, quality, or verification.
* Ability to lead and coordinate.
* Expert level proficiency analyzing life data and employing statistical methods to predict reliability at both component and systems levels.
* Experience planning and validating reliability tests for entire vehicles.
* Data analytics skills and proficiency developing methodologies to facilitate data-driven decision-making.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Great colleagues
* The possibility to shape how we work with one of Volvo's most important features
* Build your network. As reliability feature leader you will be involved in development work across Volvo from project start to final verification.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today! If you have any questions about the position do not hesitate to reach out to hiring manager Mikkel Grymer on LinkedIn or by phone on +46 31 66 50 00.
Last application date: 21st january 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3384-42211027". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mikkel Grymer +46 31 66 50 00 Jobbnummer
8420008