Senior React Native utvecklare
Grid Collective AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Grid Collective AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a Senior React Native Developer to join our team and help build our new fantastic white label apps, but it might also include som consultant assignments
About the Role:
As a senior developer, you'll play a key role in the entire lifecycle of our mobile solutions - from concept to launch. You'll collaborate closely with our backend developers to deliver user-friendly and high-performance apps, with React Native at the core. Web versions of the apps will also be included in the job.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing robust, scalable mobile applications in React Native.
Unit testing and end-to-end testing of the app
Taking ownership of architectural decisions and coding standards.
Mentoring and providing technical guidance to junior developers.
Integrating APIs and working with third-party services.
Actively contributing to technical discussions and strategic planning.
We believe you have:
5+ years of experience in mobile development, with at least 4 years focused on React Native.
Strong skills in JavaScript/TypeScript and Node.js
Experience with version control systems like Git.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and deploying apps to the App Store and Google Play.
A passion for writing clean, testable, and maintainable code.
Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
It is good if you have experience in white label app development
We offer:
We have a great office in central Gothenburg, but offer flexible working conditions - hybrid.
The opportunity to influence technical choices and development practices.
We do competence development internally through Hackathons and similar activities
Benefits including wellness allowance, pension plan, and 30 days of vacation.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-19
E-post: daniel.elfstrand@gridcollective.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Grid Collective AB
(org.nr 559482-9383)
Heurlins Plats 1 A (visa karta
)
413 30 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Daniel Elfstrand daniel.elfstrand@gridcollective.se +46 708 209794 Jobbnummer
9378004