Senior Quantum Applications Scientist Optimization
IonQ Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IonQ Sweden AB i Stockholm
IonQ is seeking a Senior Quantum Applications Scientist - Optimization to join our newly established Quantum Applications team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a cross-functional role aimed at advancing the commercial impact of quantum computing by developing scalable, real-world hybrid quantum applications on IonQ's industry-leading trapped-ion quantum computers.
The selected candidate will work closely with IonQ's compiler, cloud, and hardware engineering teams, as well as with academic and industrial partners in the Swedish innovation ecosystem and beyond. The primary focus will be on solving high-impact optimization problems through innovative quantum-classical hybrid approaches.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop scalable hybrid quantum algorithms for real-world optimization challenges with strong commercial potential.
Collaborate with internal teams (compiler, cloud, hardware) to optimize algorithm performance on IonQ's trapped-ion quantum systems.
Evaluate and benchmark quantum vs. classical optimization methods, including trade-offs, scalability, and performance cross-over points.
Participate in client-facing activities to define, scope, and solve real-world problems using IonQ technology.
Build and maintain reusable software tools and platforms that enable broader adoption and integration of quantum solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-22
Via post Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IonQ Sweden AB
(org.nr 559493-0728) Jobbnummer
9663530