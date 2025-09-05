Senior Quality Engineer
2025-09-05
8-10 Years of experience in the Quality field.
As a Quality Engineer you will be supporting the definition, implementation and improvement of the quality processes and activities in all phases and areas of the Boden project. This is a unique opportunity to join in a role to initiate and/or develop a career in quality engineering by acquiring hands-on experience in a live mega project.
You will support and perform meetings, workshops, audits, reviews and inspections at site and across the supply chain of the project as required. In addition, you will be involved in supporting the development and improvement of Clients own processes. You will also collaborate with various departments such as procurement, engineering, construction and commissioning to define, implement and improve the quality processes.
The role is based in Boden, Sweden with trips to various project contractor and fabrication sites as required.
Responsibilities:
Always adhere to and promote the safety policies of the project.
Ensure that all works are executed in accordance with the applicable local, state, and federal regulations.
Facilitate and monitor the implementation of the contractors Quality processes.
Support and/or perform Quality related meetings, workshops, audits, root cause analysis, reviews and inspections at site and across the supply chain as required.
Support reporting on Quality activities by collecting and analyzing data.
Work closely with construction team, contractors, engineers, planners and other departments to ensure the development, implementation and improvement of the Quality System.
Liaise with the contractor's representatives for quality activities coordination and planning.
Coordinate with third-party inspection agencies, if required.
Participate in reviews and site visits.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in Engineering or related field.
Demonstrable experience in quality engineering is preferred but not a must.
Ability to follow and participate in technical discussions on a first principles basis.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high level of proactivity.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.
Proficient with MS Office suite and a general ability to use digital tools.
