Senior Project Planner
2025-01-16
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
NKT - Leading HVDC Solutions to empower the green transition
At NKT, we are engaged in innovative projects that drive the green transition. Our complex High Voltage cable systems are delivered as turn-key EPCi contracts used for connecting offshore renewable energy to the grid and interconnectors allowing transmission between countries. Our delivery starts with the engineering of solutions, manufacturing of cable and accessories, installation both onshore and offshore to finish off in a test to verify the system.
If you appreciate working in a dynamic environment and enjoy ensuring projects are completed efficiently and on schedule, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Coordinating and organizing project activities
As a Project Planner at NKT, you will have an important part in coordinating and organizing project activities from initiation to completion.
You will develop, implement, and maintain procedures, means and tools to ensure the efficient organization and operation of the scheduling, progress control and reporting activities across the project. In additional, you will participate in several international project teams and mentor junior planners.
Main responsibilities:
* Project Scheduling: Develop and maintain project schedules, outlining tasks, timelines, and dependencies.
* Collaborate with project team members to ensure realistic timelines and milestones.
* Resource Coordination: Work closely with project managers to identify resource requirements and allocate resources accordingly.
* Monitor resource availability and address any constraints to maintain project timelines.
* Progress Tracking: Regularly update and track project progress against established schedules.
* Identify potential delays or roadblocks and communicate them to the project team.
* Documentation and Reporting: Maintain accurate project documentation, including project plans, status reports
* Generate regular reports to update stakeholders on project status and key performance indicators.
* Risk Management: Assist in identifying and assessing project risks and run schedule risk analysis reports.
* Work collaboratively with the project team to develop and implement risk mitigation strategies.
* Communications: Facilitate communication among project team members and stakeholders.
* Organize and lead regular project meetings, ensuring all relevant information is communicated effectively.
Good communication and interpersonal skills
The ideal candidate will have proven organizational skills, good communication abilities and a keen eye for detail. In this role you need to have ability to work in a busy setting without compromising on deliverables. Working in a structured way and being supportive to your colleagues comes natural to you. We also expect you to have schedule risk analysis expertise and ability to meticulously plan and monitor project details. You collaborate efficiently with diverse team members to fulfill project goals and are capable of adapting effectively within a rapidly changing workplace.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* A Bachelor or Master's degree in project management. Relevant professional experience can beat a formal degree
* At least 10 years professional experience in project planning
* Primavera P6 expertise
* Power BI knowledge
* Fluency in English
Meritorious skills:
* Claim management, FIDIC or NEC contract experience
* Oil & Gas experience
If you possess an eagerness for project planning and are known for your organizational skills, we welcome your application. Participate in our efforts to complete projects efficiently and adhere to established deadlines.
The location for this position is Karlskrona (Sweden).
Contact and application
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 31st of January 2025. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Sr Manager Project Planning Alessandro Parisi, alessandro.parisi@nkt.com
. or +46 73 028 35 82. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to Jenni Aronsson, jenni.aronsson@nkt.com
.
We are looking forward to your application!
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911 Ersättning
