Senior Project Manager & Scrum Master- Implementation Manager
2022-12-19
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Support the transformation of how we deliver projects within Services!
In Services we have embarked on a journey to create a focused, engaging, and customer centered way of working to deliver value adding services and solutions faster. The project portfolio consists of a wide variety of projects which can entail everything from developing and deploying a new service to the market, to developing a new way of working or developing and deploying new software platforms which will enable us to deliver service to our customers more efficiently. Often there is an IT component included in the projects we manage.
We are in transition towards agile way of working and our portfolio covers a mix in development approach ranging from waterfall, hybrid and full Scrum methodology, depending on development need. Our objective is to find the best fit for purpose approach to deliver the desired outcome.
In this role you will lead the global implementation of our largest transformation initiatives within Services including the Field Service Management project.
You can be based in Lund, Sweden, Modena, Italy or Denton, US and will report directly to the Director Project Management within Services.
What you will do
As an Implementation Manager you will lead the implementation team consisting of multiple competences, from Tetra Pak and external partners, firstly in the global deployment of first the Field Service Management project and then move on to other projects currently in the development phase.
The objective with the Field Service Management project is to implement a global, digital solution that will enable intelligent and automated forecasting, planning, scheduling, and tracking of all the resources needed for a service event. The key changes include a new automatic planning process with less handovers, a new tool and planning overview available to Planners, SAR 's, SDM. A new app for Field Force and new ways of working: less operational, work with exceptions and analytics for Planners is part of the scope. Data insights will also be available for forecasting.
Field Service Management is a part of the strategic programme, Service Operations Optimisation with the objectives to secure world class service delivery and enable profitable growth focusing on improving quality and productivity, delighting our customers and empowering our employees. The programme consists of seven initiatives, with most of the implementations taking place between 2022 and 2025.
You will work closely with the Line Managers, Product Owners, Business Owners, Program Manager and local deployment teams in the regions to secure successful and timely deployment of the new solutions including associated processes changes.
10-15 weeks of travel per year to the regions should be considered a must for this role as close collaboration with the markets is key in the deployment.
Main responsibilities:
Deployment plan, deployment kit & deployment progress report
Change management strategy deployment.
Adapting standardized communication to specific markets if needed
Readiness Map & Plan
User access, training Execution & Data Conversion
Cut-over plan (technical)
Go Live and Roll-out by market, Hypercare & Post Go Live Support
Measure adoption, Process Compliance, Success Measures (IOs) and Business case realization
We believe you have
The professional skills needed in this role, besides the comprehensive knowledge of project management, is a strong customer focus, together with strong informal leadership and the ability to work cross-functionally and with all levels of the organization. You need excellent communication and senior stakeholder management skills and the ability to work both with people with solid project experience, as well as with people who are new to working in projects. You are a pragmatic person, able to prioritize and find solutions, and you can deal with ambiguity and continuous change. You have resilience when faced with challenges and drive for reaching results.
Your background:
Relevant bachelors or master's university degree
Solid experience from project management with a proven track record in delivery upon set objectives for larger global projects or program deployment
Experience from working in and/or with markets is valuable
Experience from leading and coaching others, informally and/or formally
Experience from change management and transformation initiatives.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-01-07
To know more about the position contact Anne Gyberg at +46 46 36 3266
Questions about your application contact Valentina Harabagiu at +46 46 36 2369
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
