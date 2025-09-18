Senior Project Manager
Beammwave AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beammwave AB i Lund
BeammWave is an innovative company developing a disruptive mmWave digital beamforming architecture. Our technology will transform how beamforming is implemented in 5G and wireless systems. We are now looking for a Senior Project Manager to drive complex cross-functional projects from concept through New Product Introduction (NPI) and into High-Volume Manufacturing (HVM) - while also supporting and mentoring colleagues in our growing team.
Your Role
As a Senior Project Manager at BeammWave, you will:
Lead program planning and execution across ASIC, FPGA, RF, firmware, and system validation.
Take responsibility for projects from specification and architecture through tape-out, prototyping, bring-up, verification, and ramp into HVM.
Coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure scope, schedule, cost, and quality targets are met.
Establish governance with clear roadmaps, milestones, risk management, and KPIs.
Work closely with customers, partners, and universities to align deliverables with real-world needs.
Manage suppliers and external partners, ensuring successful integration into project plans.
Contribute to the development of project management processes and best practices.
Mentor junior colleagues and strengthen our project management capability.
Your Profile
We are seeking a senior professional with strong delivery and leadership experience:
M.Sc. or Ph.D in Engineering, Industrial Management, or a related field.
8+ years of experience leading complex product development projects, ideally in semiconductors, wireless, or embedded systems.
Proven track record taking hardware/software products from concept through NPI and into HVM.
Solid knowledge of project management methodologies, such as PMI or IPMA, and experience with agile/hybrid approaches.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Familiarity with ASIC/FPGA, embedded firmware, or wireless/5G systems is a strong advantage.
Fluent in English, spoken and written. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Project Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BeammWave AB
(org.nr 559093-1902), https://beammwave.com/
Forskningsbyn Ideon (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Jobbnummer
9516122