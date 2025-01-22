Senior Project Manager
Brink Gaming AB / Datajobb / Österåker Visa alla datajobb i Österåker
2025-01-22
, Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Vallentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brink Gaming AB i Österåker
The Role
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager who wants to make it their goal to get our managed game server technology in the hands of developers as soon as possible. As a Senior Project Manager you'll be responsible for supporting a multi-disciplinary engineering team with respect to team members, material, communication, organizational, scheduling and other needs.
Responsibilities
• Determine timelines, milestones and outline resources necessary to successfully complete the project
• Monitor the progress of the project, including addressing issues that may arise and support in finding resolutions, identifying areas for future improvement, and ensuring project deliverables are completed on time
• Define update and communicate the staffing plan for the project team and other stakeholders
• Organize regular status and review meetings as necessary, including generating and distributing meeting notes
• Provide financial forecasts, budgets, and reports
• Design a risk management plan to minimize foreseeable disruptions to the project
• Ensure that the various planning, communication and tracking tools are properly implemented and updated
• Coordinate and create the means required to ensure the proper flow of information throughout the project
• Maintain transparent and efficient communication between project and stakeholders
Requirements and Skills
• 3+ years relevant work experience
• Fluent in written and spoken English
• A great communicator and collaborator with people of all levels
• Expertise with Jira or other project management software
Good to have
• PMP (Project Management Professional) or equivalent certification
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Good interpersonal and team-work skills
• Open to feedback
• Collaborative and consensus-driven approach Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
Ansökan med CV skickas till: simon@br.ink Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brink Gaming AB
(org.nr 559511-6186)
Kolmilevägen 14 (visa karta
)
184 38 ÅKERSBERGA Kontakt
Bastian Geissler bastian@br.ink 073-5930095 Jobbnummer
9119478