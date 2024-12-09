Senior Project Manager
This is usAt Qinshift we're committed to making real impact. With us you're working with teams of tech focused peers who thrive with creative thinking and dedication to learning and improvement. Here, you'll be an important part of our community, where we actively encourage you to bring thoughts and ideas to the table. If this resonates with you and you're interested in the Senior Project Managerposition we would be delighted to talk to you.
This is the job
Our company's ultimate goal is to assist our clients in becoming data-driven. With technical skills and a creative mind, we help our clients achieve tangible business results, such as improved products, utilization, less maintenance, and, ultimately, better user experiences.
As a Senior Project Manager at Qinshift, you have a deep understanding and experience of agile development methods (e.g., Scrum, Kanban).You are well-equipped to manage medium to large sized teams and navigate the complexities of team dynamics. Your ability to create and maintain a productive team culture, combined with your high communication skills, makes you an excellent fit for close collaboration with clients, ensuring project status updates and alignment with client strategy and future business opportunities.
This is you
We're searching for a driven and business-oriented individual to take on a leading role in our new operating model. In this position, your responsibilities will include owning and driving the business from a delivery perspective, managing contracts and renegotiations, and identifying and creating new business opportunities. We're eager to find the right person as soon as possible.
Communicative and deadline oriented
Working knowledge in SW development projects, SW development life cycle, DevOps/deployment concept, Jira or similar tool
Able to manageboth development and maintenance tasks on the project
Fluent in speaking and writing inSwedish and English
Work days mainly in Malmö at our client's premises
Nice-to-have skills:
Understanding some project management methodologies, e.g., SAFe
Experience in working with public transport or mobility domain is a plus
What awaits you at Qinshift?
Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more.
We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength. Ersättning
